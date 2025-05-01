Complex Number Expression combining a real part and an imaginary part, written in the form a+bi.

Imaginary Unit Symbol representing the square root of negative one, used to simplify roots of negative numbers.

Standard Form Arrangement of a complex number as a+bi, with the real part first and the imaginary part second.

Real Part Component of a complex number not multiplied by the imaginary unit, denoted as a in a+bi.

Imaginary Part Component multiplying the imaginary unit in a complex number, denoted as b in a+bi.

Radical Symbol indicating the square root operation, often used in simplifying negative roots.