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Introduction to Complex Numbers definitions

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  • Complex Number
    Expression combining a real part and an imaginary part, written in the form a+bi.
  • Imaginary Unit
    Symbol representing the square root of negative one, used to simplify roots of negative numbers.
  • Standard Form
    Arrangement of a complex number as a+bi, with the real part first and the imaginary part second.
  • Real Part
    Component of a complex number not multiplied by the imaginary unit, denoted as a in a+bi.
  • Imaginary Part
    Component multiplying the imaginary unit in a complex number, denoted as b in a+bi.
  • Radical
    Symbol indicating the square root operation, often used in simplifying negative roots.
  • Like Terms
    Terms sharing the same variable or unit, combined during addition or subtraction of expressions.
  • Addition
    Operation combining real and imaginary parts of complex numbers by summing like terms.
  • Subtraction
    Operation separating real and imaginary parts of complex numbers by subtracting like terms.
  • Coefficient
    Numerical factor multiplying the imaginary unit in a complex number.
  • Expression
    Mathematical phrase containing numbers, variables, or units, such as a+bi.
  • Square Root
    Value that, when multiplied by itself, yields the original number; negative roots involve the imaginary unit.
  • Imaginary Number
    Number containing the imaginary unit, representing roots of negative values.
  • Polynomial
    Algebraic expression with multiple terms, which may include complex numbers.
  • Constant
    Term in an expression without variables or units, often forming the real part of a complex number.