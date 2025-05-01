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Complex Number Expression combining a real part and an imaginary part, written in the form a+bi. Imaginary Unit Symbol representing the square root of negative one, used to simplify roots of negative numbers. Standard Form Arrangement of a complex number as a+bi, with the real part first and the imaginary part second. Real Part Component of a complex number not multiplied by the imaginary unit, denoted as a in a+bi. Imaginary Part Component multiplying the imaginary unit in a complex number, denoted as b in a+bi. Radical Symbol indicating the square root operation, often used in simplifying negative roots. Like Terms Terms sharing the same variable or unit, combined during addition or subtraction of expressions. Addition Operation combining real and imaginary parts of complex numbers by summing like terms. Subtraction Operation separating real and imaginary parts of complex numbers by subtracting like terms. Coefficient Numerical factor multiplying the imaginary unit in a complex number. Expression Mathematical phrase containing numbers, variables, or units, such as a+bi. Square Root Value that, when multiplied by itself, yields the original number; negative roots involve the imaginary unit. Imaginary Number Number containing the imaginary unit, representing roots of negative values. Polynomial Algebraic expression with multiple terms, which may include complex numbers. Constant Term in an expression without variables or units, often forming the real part of a complex number.
Introduction to Complex Numbers definitions
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