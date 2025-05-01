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What is the imaginary unit 'i' defined as? The imaginary unit 'i' is defined as the square root of negative one (√-1). How do you simplify the square root of a negative number, such as √-4? You factor out the negative as √-1 and write it as i times the square root of the positive number, so √-4 = 2i. What is the standard form of a complex number? The standard form of a complex number is a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the coefficient of the imaginary unit i. In the complex number 3 + 2i, what are the real and imaginary parts? The real part is 3, and the imaginary part is 2. How should you write the answer when simplifying √-17? You write it as i√17, with the imaginary unit before the radical to avoid confusion. What is the result of simplifying √-32? The result is 4i√2, with the whole number first, then the imaginary unit, then the radical. What do you call numbers that include the imaginary unit along with other numbers? Numbers that include the imaginary unit are called imaginary numbers. What is the real part of the complex number 4 - 3i? The real part is 4. What is the imaginary part of the complex number 4 - 3i? The imaginary part is -3. What is the real part of the complex number 0 + 7i? The real part is 0. What is the imaginary part of the complex number 2 + 0i? The imaginary part is 0. How do you add complex numbers like 4 + 8i and 2 + 3i? Combine the real parts and the imaginary parts separately: (4 + 2) + (8i + 3i) = 6 + 11i. How do you subtract complex numbers like 4 + 8i and 2 + 3i? Subtract the real parts and the imaginary parts separately: (4 - 2) + (8i - 3i) = 2 + 5i. When adding or subtracting complex numbers, what form should your answer be in? Your answer should always be in standard form, a + bi. How do you treat the imaginary unit 'i' when combining like terms in complex numbers? Treat 'i' as if it were a variable, combining terms with 'i' separately from real terms.
Introduction to Complex Numbers quiz
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