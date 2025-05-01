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Introduction to Complex Numbers quiz

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  • What is the imaginary unit 'i' defined as?
    The imaginary unit 'i' is defined as the square root of negative one (√-1).
  • How do you simplify the square root of a negative number, such as √-4?
    You factor out the negative as √-1 and write it as i times the square root of the positive number, so √-4 = 2i.
  • What is the standard form of a complex number?
    The standard form of a complex number is a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the coefficient of the imaginary unit i.
  • In the complex number 3 + 2i, what are the real and imaginary parts?
    The real part is 3, and the imaginary part is 2.
  • How should you write the answer when simplifying √-17?
    You write it as i√17, with the imaginary unit before the radical to avoid confusion.
  • What is the result of simplifying √-32?
    The result is 4i√2, with the whole number first, then the imaginary unit, then the radical.
  • What do you call numbers that include the imaginary unit along with other numbers?
    Numbers that include the imaginary unit are called imaginary numbers.
  • What is the real part of the complex number 4 - 3i?
    The real part is 4.
  • What is the imaginary part of the complex number 4 - 3i?
    The imaginary part is -3.
  • What is the real part of the complex number 0 + 7i?
    The real part is 0.
  • What is the imaginary part of the complex number 2 + 0i?
    The imaginary part is 0.
  • How do you add complex numbers like 4 + 8i and 2 + 3i?
    Combine the real parts and the imaginary parts separately: (4 + 2) + (8i + 3i) = 6 + 11i.
  • How do you subtract complex numbers like 4 + 8i and 2 + 3i?
    Subtract the real parts and the imaginary parts separately: (4 - 2) + (8i - 3i) = 2 + 5i.
  • When adding or subtracting complex numbers, what form should your answer be in?
    Your answer should always be in standard form, a + bi.
  • How do you treat the imaginary unit 'i' when combining like terms in complex numbers?
    Treat 'i' as if it were a variable, combining terms with 'i' separately from real terms.