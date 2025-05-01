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Introduction to Logarithmic Functions definitions

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  • Logarithmic Function
    Inverse of an exponential, reveals the exponent needed for a base to reach a specific value.
  • Exponential Form
    Expression where a base is raised to a power, often converted to logarithmic notation.
  • Logarithmic Notation
    Format showing the exponent required for a base to equal a number, written as log base b of x.
  • Base
    Number repeatedly multiplied in exponential and logarithmic expressions, crucial for conversions.
  • Exponent
    Power indicating how many times the base is used as a factor; equals the logarithm in log form.
  • Argument
    Value inside a logarithm, representing the result the base must reach when raised to the exponent.
  • Inverse Function
    Function that reverses another, such as logarithmic undoing exponential operations.
  • Conversion
    Process of rewriting expressions between exponential and logarithmic forms, focusing on base and exponent.
  • Inverse Property
    Rule stating that logarithms and exponentials with the same base cancel, leaving the exponent.
  • Fractional Exponent
    Exponent written as a fraction, often used to represent roots in logarithmic evaluations.
  • Negative Exponent
    Exponent indicating reciprocal, useful for rewriting fractions in logarithmic expressions.
  • Root
    Value that, when raised to a certain power, equals the argument; often rewritten as a fractional exponent.
  • Polynomial Degree
    Highest exponent in a polynomial, connected to understanding exponents and logarithms.
  • Logarithmic Properties
    Rules like log base b of b equals 1 and log base b of 1 equals 0, aiding in quick evaluations.
  • Function Notation
    Symbolic representation of functions, such as f(x), used to express logarithmic and exponential relationships.