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Logarithmic Function Inverse of an exponential, reveals the exponent needed for a base to reach a specific value. Exponential Form Expression where a base is raised to a power, often converted to logarithmic notation. Logarithmic Notation Format showing the exponent required for a base to equal a number, written as log base b of x. Base Number repeatedly multiplied in exponential and logarithmic expressions, crucial for conversions. Exponent Power indicating how many times the base is used as a factor; equals the logarithm in log form. Argument Value inside a logarithm, representing the result the base must reach when raised to the exponent. Inverse Function Function that reverses another, such as logarithmic undoing exponential operations. Conversion Process of rewriting expressions between exponential and logarithmic forms, focusing on base and exponent. Inverse Property Rule stating that logarithms and exponentials with the same base cancel, leaving the exponent. Fractional Exponent Exponent written as a fraction, often used to represent roots in logarithmic evaluations. Negative Exponent Exponent indicating reciprocal, useful for rewriting fractions in logarithmic expressions. Root Value that, when raised to a certain power, equals the argument; often rewritten as a fractional exponent. Polynomial Degree Highest exponent in a polynomial, connected to understanding exponents and logarithms. Logarithmic Properties Rules like log base b of b equals 1 and log base b of 1 equals 0, aiding in quick evaluations. Function Notation Symbolic representation of functions, such as f(x), used to express logarithmic and exponential relationships.
Introduction to Logarithmic Functions definitions
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