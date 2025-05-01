Logarithmic Function Inverse of an exponential, reveals the exponent needed for a base to reach a specific value.

Exponential Form Expression where a base is raised to a power, often converted to logarithmic notation.

Logarithmic Notation Format showing the exponent required for a base to equal a number, written as log base b of x.

Base Number repeatedly multiplied in exponential and logarithmic expressions, crucial for conversions.

Exponent Power indicating how many times the base is used as a factor; equals the logarithm in log form.

Argument Value inside a logarithm, representing the result the base must reach when raised to the exponent.