What is a logarithm in relation to an exponential function? A logarithm is the exponent that a base must be raised to in order to equal a particular number; it is the inverse of an exponential function.

How do you write the exponential equation 2^y = 10 in logarithmic form? You write it as y = log base 2 of 10, or y = log₂(10).

What does the notation log_b(x) mean? It means the exponent y such that b^y = x; b is the base and x is the argument.

How are exponential and logarithmic forms related? They are inverses: y = log_b(x) is equivalent to x = b^y.

What is the base in the logarithmic expression log_5(x)? The base is 5.

How do you convert the logarithmic equation log_3(81) = 4 to exponential form? You write it as 3^4 = 81.