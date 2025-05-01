Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, results in a given number; always two for positive real numbers.

Principal Root The positive value indicated by the radical symbol, representing the main solution for a square root.

Negative Root The negative value found by placing a minus sign before the radical symbol, representing the alternate solution.

Radical Symbol A notation used to indicate the square root operation, defaulting to the principal root unless modified.

Imaginary Number A value resulting from a negative number inside a radical, since no real number squared yields a negative.

Notation The specific way mathematical expressions are written to clarify which root or value is being referenced.