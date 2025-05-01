Back
Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, results in a given number; always two for positive real numbers. Principal Root The positive value indicated by the radical symbol, representing the main solution for a square root. Negative Root The negative value found by placing a minus sign before the radical symbol, representing the alternate solution. Radical Symbol A notation used to indicate the square root operation, defaulting to the principal root unless modified. Imaginary Number A value resulting from a negative number inside a radical, since no real number squared yields a negative. Notation The specific way mathematical expressions are written to clarify which root or value is being referenced. Exponent A mathematical expression indicating repeated multiplication, closely related to squaring and roots. Polynomial An algebraic expression involving terms with exponents, often requiring evaluation with roots. Standard Form A way of writing expressions to ensure clarity and proper evaluation, especially with roots and exponents. Positive Real Number A value greater than zero, always yielding two square roots—one positive and one negative. Negative Sign A symbol placed outside the radical to indicate the negative root, or inside to signal an imaginary result. Plus-Minus Symbol A notation used to represent both positive and negative roots simultaneously in a compact form. Solution A value that satisfies a mathematical equation, such as a root that squares to a given number. Evaluation The process of determining the value of an expression, especially when working with roots and radicals. Expression A combination of numbers, symbols, and operations, often involving roots, exponents, and polynomials.
Introduction to Radical Expressions definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15