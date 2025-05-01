What is the relationship between squaring a number and taking its square root? Squaring and taking the square root are opposite operations; squaring a number gives a result, and taking the square root finds the original number.

What does the radical symbol (√) represent when written by itself? The radical symbol by itself represents the positive (principal) square root of a number.

How do you indicate the negative square root of a number using notation? You place a minus sign in front of the radical symbol to indicate the negative square root.

What are the square roots of 9? The square roots of 9 are 3 and -3.

Why does every positive real number have two square roots? Because both a positive and its negative, when squared, yield the same positive result.

What does the notation ±√9 mean? It means both the positive and negative square roots, so ±√9 = 3 and -3.