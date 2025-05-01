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What is the relationship between squaring a number and taking its square root? Squaring and taking the square root are opposite operations; squaring a number gives a result, and taking the square root finds the original number. What does the radical symbol (√) represent when written by itself? The radical symbol by itself represents the positive (principal) square root of a number. How do you indicate the negative square root of a number using notation? You place a minus sign in front of the radical symbol to indicate the negative square root. What are the square roots of 9? The square roots of 9 are 3 and -3. Why does every positive real number have two square roots? Because both a positive and its negative, when squared, yield the same positive result. What does the notation ±√9 mean? It means both the positive and negative square roots, so ±√9 = 3 and -3. What is the value of √36? The value of √36 is 6, the positive square root. What is the value of -√36? The value of -√36 is -6, the negative square root. What happens if you try to take the square root of a negative number, like √-9? The result is not a real number; it is considered imaginary. Why can't you find a real number whose square is negative? Because squaring any real number, positive or negative, always results in a positive value. Is it correct to write √9 = ±3? No, √9 by itself means only the positive root, 3; to indicate both, use ±√9. What does a negative sign outside the radical symbol indicate? It indicates the negative square root of the number under the radical. What does a negative number inside the radical symbol indicate? It indicates an imaginary number, since no real number squared gives a negative result. How do you evaluate √-36? √-36 is imaginary because there is no real number whose square is -36. What is the principal root of a positive number? The principal root is the positive square root, represented by the radical symbol without a minus sign.
Introduction to Radical Expressions quiz
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