Sequence A function mapping positive integers to numbers, forming a list that can model patterns and predict values.

Domain The set of positive integers used as input values for generating terms in a sequence.

Index A positive integer representing the position of a term within a sequence, often denoted by n.

Term An output value in a sequence, determined by substituting the index into the general formula.

General Term An expression involving the index that defines how each term in a sequence is calculated.

Explicit Formula An equation that directly relates the index to the value of each term in a sequence.