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Sequence A function mapping positive integers to numbers, forming a list that can model patterns and predict values. Domain The set of positive integers used as input values for generating terms in a sequence. Index A positive integer representing the position of a term within a sequence, often denoted by n. Term An output value in a sequence, determined by substituting the index into the general formula. General Term An expression involving the index that defines how each term in a sequence is calculated. Explicit Formula An equation that directly relates the index to the value of each term in a sequence. Finite Sequence A list of terms with a limited number of values, ending at a specific index. Infinite Sequence A list of terms that continues indefinitely, with no upper bound on the index. Arithmetic Progression A sequence where each term increases or decreases by a constant difference from the previous term. Geometric Progression A sequence where each term is obtained by multiplying the previous term by a constant factor. Exponent A mathematical notation indicating repeated multiplication, often used in geometric sequences. Numerical Coefficient A constant multiplied by the index or other expressions in the general term of a sequence. Alternating Sign A pattern in a sequence where the sign of each term switches between positive and negative. Fraction A term in a sequence expressed as a ratio of two numbers, often involving patterns in numerator and denominator. Pattern A recognizable regularity in the arrangement of terms within a sequence, guiding formula creation.
Introduction to Sequences definitions
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