What is the domain of a sequence? The domain of a sequence is all positive integers, starting from 1 and increasing by 1 each time.

How do you find the nth term of a sequence given its general term? You substitute the index n into the general term formula to calculate the nth term.

What is the difference between a finite and an infinite sequence? A finite sequence has a limited number of terms, while an infinite sequence continues forever.

How do you represent the first term of a sequence using notation? The first term is represented as a₁, where n equals 1.

If a sequence is defined by aₙ = 2ⁿ, what is the third term? The third term is 8, since 2 to the power of 3 equals 8.

How do you find all terms of a finite sequence defined for n = 1 to n = 6? You substitute n = 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 into the general term and list each result.