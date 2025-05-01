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Multiplying and Dividing Complex Numbers definitions

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  • Complex Number
    A value combining a real part and an imaginary part, typically written in the form a+bi.
  • Imaginary Unit
    A symbol representing the square root of negative one, used to construct imaginary numbers.
  • Standard Form
    An expression of a complex number as a+bi, with the real part first and the imaginary part second.
  • FOIL Method
    A technique for multiplying two binomials, applying multiplication to first, outside, inside, and last terms.
  • Distribution
    A process for multiplying a single term across terms inside parentheses, used in complex number multiplication.
  • I Squared
    A value equal to negative one, crucial for simplifying products involving imaginary units.
  • Complex Conjugate
    A value formed by reversing the sign of the imaginary part of a complex number, useful for division.
  • Real Part
    The component of a complex number not multiplied by the imaginary unit, remaining unchanged in conjugation.
  • Imaginary Part
    The component of a complex number multiplied by the imaginary unit, whose sign is reversed in conjugation.
  • Quotient Simplification
    A process for expressing a division of complex numbers in lowest terms, separating real and imaginary components.
  • Powers of I
    Values resulting from raising the imaginary unit to integer exponents, cycling through four distinct results.
  • Exponent Cycle
    A repeating pattern in powers of the imaginary unit, with results recurring every four exponents.
  • Remainder
    A value found by dividing an exponent by four, used to determine the simplified form of high powers of the imaginary unit.
  • Polynomial Operations
    Procedures such as distribution and FOIL applied to expressions involving complex numbers.
  • Denominator Rationalization
    A method for removing the imaginary unit from the denominator by multiplying by the complex conjugate.