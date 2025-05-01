Complex Number A value combining a real part and an imaginary part, typically written in the form a+bi.

Imaginary Unit A symbol representing the square root of negative one, used to construct imaginary numbers.

Standard Form An expression of a complex number as a+bi, with the real part first and the imaginary part second.

FOIL Method A technique for multiplying two binomials, applying multiplication to first, outside, inside, and last terms.

Distribution A process for multiplying a single term across terms inside parentheses, used in complex number multiplication.

I Squared A value equal to negative one, crucial for simplifying products involving imaginary units.