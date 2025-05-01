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What is the standard form for expressing complex numbers after multiplication or division? The standard form is a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part. When multiplying complex numbers, what should you do with any i^2 terms that appear? Replace i^2 with -1 to simplify the expression. How do you find the complex conjugate of a complex number a + bi? Reverse the sign of the imaginary part, so the conjugate is a - bi. What happens when you multiply a complex number by its conjugate? The result is always a real number, specifically a^2 + b^2. Why do we use the complex conjugate when dividing complex numbers? We use it to eliminate the imaginary unit i from the denominator. What is the value of i^2? i^2 equals -1. How do you multiply two complex numbers like (a + bi)(c + di)? Use FOIL or distribution, then simplify any i^2 terms to -1. What is the result of dividing 3 by 1 + 2i after rationalizing the denominator? The result is (3/5) - (6/5)i. What pattern do the powers of i follow? They repeat every four: i, -1, -i, 1. How can you quickly find the value of i raised to a high power, like i^100? Divide the exponent by 4 and use the remainder to determine the value: remainder 0 is 1, 1 is i, 2 is -1, 3 is -i. What is the complex conjugate of -1 + 2i? The complex conjugate is -1 - 2i. If you multiply (2 + 3i) by (2 - 3i), what is the result? The result is 13, a real number. What is i^3 equal to? i^3 equals -i. How do you simplify i^22? Divide 22 by 4 (remainder 2), so i^22 = i^2 = -1. What is the first step when dividing by a complex number with an imaginary denominator? Multiply both the numerator and denominator by the complex conjugate of the denominator.
Multiplying and Dividing Complex Numbers quiz
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