What is the standard form for expressing complex numbers after multiplication or division? The standard form is a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part.

When multiplying complex numbers, what should you do with any i^2 terms that appear? Replace i^2 with -1 to simplify the expression.

How do you find the complex conjugate of a complex number a + bi? Reverse the sign of the imaginary part, so the conjugate is a - bi.

What happens when you multiply a complex number by its conjugate? The result is always a real number, specifically a^2 + b^2.

Why do we use the complex conjugate when dividing complex numbers? We use it to eliminate the imaginary unit i from the denominator.

What is the value of i^2? i^2 equals -1.