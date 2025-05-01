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Multiplying, Dividing, and Rationalizing Radicals definitions

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  • Radical
    A symbol representing the root of a number, often used to denote square roots or higher-order roots.
  • Denominator
    The lower part of a fraction, indicating the number of equal parts the whole is divided into.
  • Numerator
    The upper part of a fraction, representing how many parts are being considered.
  • Perfect Square
    A number whose square root is a whole number, allowing radicals to be simplified easily.
  • Rational Number
    A value expressible as a fraction with integer numerator and denominator, free of radicals.
  • Conjugate
    A binomial formed by reversing the sign between two terms, used to eliminate radicals in denominators.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms, often seen in denominators needing rationalization.
  • Difference of Squares
    A formula resulting from multiplying conjugates, yielding a rational expression by removing radicals.
  • Fraction
    A mathematical expression representing division, often requiring rationalization when radicals appear below.
  • Expression
    A combination of numbers, variables, and operations, which may include radicals and require simplification.
  • Root
    A value that, when raised to a specific power, produces the original number, commonly shown with radical notation.
  • Square Root
    A specific root where the number is raised to the power of two, frequently encountered in rationalization.
  • Standard Form
    A simplified version of an expression, typically with a rational denominator and no radicals below.
  • Quotient
    The result of division, often requiring rationalization to ensure the denominator is rational.
  • Polynomial
    An expression with multiple terms, sometimes involving radicals that need rationalization for further operations.