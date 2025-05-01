Radical A symbol representing the root of a number, often used to denote square roots or higher-order roots.

Denominator The lower part of a fraction, indicating the number of equal parts the whole is divided into.

Numerator The upper part of a fraction, representing how many parts are being considered.

Perfect Square A number whose square root is a whole number, allowing radicals to be simplified easily.

Rational Number A value expressible as a fraction with integer numerator and denominator, free of radicals.

Conjugate A binomial formed by reversing the sign between two terms, used to eliminate radicals in denominators.