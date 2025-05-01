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Radical A symbol representing the root of a number, often used to denote square roots or higher-order roots. Denominator The lower part of a fraction, indicating the number of equal parts the whole is divided into. Numerator The upper part of a fraction, representing how many parts are being considered. Perfect Square A number whose square root is a whole number, allowing radicals to be simplified easily. Rational Number A value expressible as a fraction with integer numerator and denominator, free of radicals. Conjugate A binomial formed by reversing the sign between two terms, used to eliminate radicals in denominators. Binomial An algebraic expression containing exactly two terms, often seen in denominators needing rationalization. Difference of Squares A formula resulting from multiplying conjugates, yielding a rational expression by removing radicals. Fraction A mathematical expression representing division, often requiring rationalization when radicals appear below. Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations, which may include radicals and require simplification. Root A value that, when raised to a specific power, produces the original number, commonly shown with radical notation. Square Root A specific root where the number is raised to the power of two, frequently encountered in rationalization. Standard Form A simplified version of an expression, typically with a rational denominator and no radicals below. Quotient The result of division, often requiring rationalization to ensure the denominator is rational. Polynomial An expression with multiple terms, sometimes involving radicals that need rationalization for further operations.
Multiplying, Dividing, and Rationalizing Radicals definitions
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