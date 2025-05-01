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What does it mean to rationalize the denominator of a fraction? It means to eliminate any radicals from the denominator so that the denominator is a rational number. Why is it considered 'bad' to leave a radical in the denominator of a fraction? Because standard mathematical form requires denominators to be rational, not irrational or containing radicals. What do you multiply by to rationalize a denominator that is a single radical, like 1/√3? You multiply both the numerator and denominator by the same radical in the denominator, in this case √3. What is the result of multiplying √3 by √3? The result is 3, because √3 × √3 = √9 = 3. After rationalizing 1/√3, what is the new expression and why is it equivalent? The new expression is √3/3, and it is equivalent because both expressions have the same numerical value. What is a conjugate in the context of rationalizing denominators? A conjugate is formed by changing the sign between two terms in a binomial, such as turning (2 + √3) into (2 - √3). Why can't you simply multiply by the denominator itself when rationalizing a binomial denominator like 1/(2+√3)? Because multiplying by itself does not eliminate the radical; it leaves a radical in the denominator. What do you multiply by to rationalize a denominator like 1/(2+√3)? You multiply both the numerator and denominator by the conjugate of the denominator, which is (2 - √3). What mathematical property is used when multiplying a binomial by its conjugate? The difference of squares property is used, which eliminates the radical terms. What is the general formula for the conjugate of (a + √b)? The conjugate is (a - √b). What happens to the denominator when you multiply (2+√3) by its conjugate (2-√3)? The denominator becomes a rational number, specifically 4 - 3 = 1. Is it acceptable to have a radical in the numerator after rationalizing the denominator? Yes, it is acceptable to have a radical in the numerator as long as the denominator is rational. What is the result of rationalizing 1/(2+√3) by multiplying by its conjugate? The result is (2 - √3)/1, which simplifies to 2 - √3. When rationalizing, why must you multiply both the numerator and denominator by the same value? To ensure the value of the expression does not change, as multiplying by a form of 1 preserves equivalence. Summarize the two main methods for rationalizing denominators. For a single-term denominator, multiply by the radical; for a two-term denominator, multiply by its conjugate.
Multiplying, Dividing, and Rationalizing Radicals quiz
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