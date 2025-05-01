What does it mean to rationalize the denominator of a fraction? It means to eliminate any radicals from the denominator so that the denominator is a rational number.

Why is it considered 'bad' to leave a radical in the denominator of a fraction? Because standard mathematical form requires denominators to be rational, not irrational or containing radicals.

What do you multiply by to rationalize a denominator that is a single radical, like 1/√3? You multiply both the numerator and denominator by the same radical in the denominator, in this case √3.

What is the result of multiplying √3 by √3? The result is 3, because √3 × √3 = √9 = 3.

After rationalizing 1/√3, what is the new expression and why is it equivalent? The new expression is √3/3, and it is equivalent because both expressions have the same numerical value.

What is a conjugate in the context of rationalizing denominators? A conjugate is formed by changing the sign between two terms in a binomial, such as turning (2 + √3) into (2 - √3).