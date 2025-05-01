Back
Polynomial An expression made up of terms, each consisting of a coefficient and variable(s) raised to whole number exponents. Monomial A single term expression with a coefficient and variable(s) raised to whole number exponents. Binomial An expression containing exactly two terms, each with its own coefficient and variable(s). Distributive Property A rule allowing multiplication of an outside term with each term inside parentheses, ensuring all terms are included. FOIL Method A systematic process for multiplying two binomials by combining first, outer, inner, and last terms. Term A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, consisting of a coefficient and variable(s). Coefficient A numerical factor attached to a variable in a term, determining its magnitude. Exponent A value indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself within a term. Like Terms Terms with identical variable parts and exponents, allowing them to be combined during simplification. Simplification The process of combining like terms and reducing an expression to its most concise form. Expression A mathematical phrase containing numbers, variables, and operations, but no equals sign. Parentheses Symbols used to group terms, indicating which parts of an expression should be treated together. Product The result of multiplying two or more terms or expressions together. Sum The result of adding two or more terms or expressions together. Acronym A word formed from the initial letters of a series of terms, such as FOIL for multiplication steps.
Multiplying Polynomials definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15