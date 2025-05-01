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Multiplying Polynomials definitions

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  • Polynomial
    An expression made up of terms, each consisting of a coefficient and variable(s) raised to whole number exponents.
  • Monomial
    A single term expression with a coefficient and variable(s) raised to whole number exponents.
  • Binomial
    An expression containing exactly two terms, each with its own coefficient and variable(s).
  • Distributive Property
    A rule allowing multiplication of an outside term with each term inside parentheses, ensuring all terms are included.
  • FOIL Method
    A systematic process for multiplying two binomials by combining first, outer, inner, and last terms.
  • Term
    A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, consisting of a coefficient and variable(s).
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor attached to a variable in a term, determining its magnitude.
  • Exponent
    A value indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself within a term.
  • Like Terms
    Terms with identical variable parts and exponents, allowing them to be combined during simplification.
  • Simplification
    The process of combining like terms and reducing an expression to its most concise form.
  • Expression
    A mathematical phrase containing numbers, variables, and operations, but no equals sign.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used to group terms, indicating which parts of an expression should be treated together.
  • Product
    The result of multiplying two or more terms or expressions together.
  • Sum
    The result of adding two or more terms or expressions together.
  • Acronym
    A word formed from the initial letters of a series of terms, such as FOIL for multiplication steps.