Polynomial An expression made up of terms, each consisting of a coefficient and variable(s) raised to whole number exponents.

Monomial A single term expression with a coefficient and variable(s) raised to whole number exponents.

Binomial An expression containing exactly two terms, each with its own coefficient and variable(s).

Distributive Property A rule allowing multiplication of an outside term with each term inside parentheses, ensuring all terms are included.

FOIL Method A systematic process for multiplying two binomials by combining first, outer, inner, and last terms.

Term A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, consisting of a coefficient and variable(s).