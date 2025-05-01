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What property is used to multiply a monomial by a polynomial? The distributive property is used, multiplying the monomial by each term in the polynomial. How do you multiply 4x by (3x - 7) using the distributive property? Multiply 4x by 3x to get 12x^2, then 4x by -7 to get -28x, resulting in 12x^2 - 28x. What is the result of multiplying (y^2 + 3y + 2) by 5y^2? The result is 5y^4 + 15y^3 + 10y^2. Does the distributive property work if the monomial is on the right side of the polynomial? Yes, the distributive property works regardless of whether the monomial is on the left or right. What does FOIL stand for when multiplying two binomials? FOIL stands for First, Outer, Inner, Last, indicating the pairs of terms to multiply. When using FOIL on (x + 2)(x + 3), what is the product of the First terms? The product of the First terms (x and x) is x^2. After applying FOIL to (x + 2)(x + 3), what do you do with the middle terms? Combine the like terms 3x and 2x to get 5x. Why can't you use FOIL to multiply a binomial by a trinomial? FOIL only works for multiplying two binomials; for more terms, you must use the distributive property. How do you multiply a binomial by a trinomial? Distribute each term of the binomial across all terms of the trinomial, then combine like terms. What is the first step when multiplying (x + 3) by (x^2 + x - 2)? Distribute x to each term in (x^2 + x - 2), then distribute 3 to each term in (x^2 + x - 2). How do you simplify the result after multiplying polynomials? Combine like terms, which are terms with the same variable and exponent. If you multiply a 2-term polynomial by a 3-term polynomial, how many terms do you get before simplifying? You get 2 × 3 = 6 terms before combining like terms. What should you check to ensure you multiplied all terms correctly when multiplying polynomials? Multiply the number of terms in each polynomial; the product is the number of terms you should have before simplifying. What happens if you have fewer terms than expected after multiplying polynomials? It means you likely missed multiplying some terms. Why is understanding coefficients, exponents, and terms important in multiplying polynomials? It helps you correctly multiply and combine terms to simplify the final expression.
Multiplying Polynomials quiz
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