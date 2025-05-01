What property is used to multiply a monomial by a polynomial? The distributive property is used, multiplying the monomial by each term in the polynomial.

How do you multiply 4x by (3x - 7) using the distributive property? Multiply 4x by 3x to get 12x^2, then 4x by -7 to get -28x, resulting in 12x^2 - 28x.

What is the result of multiplying (y^2 + 3y + 2) by 5y^2? The result is 5y^4 + 15y^3 + 10y^2.

Does the distributive property work if the monomial is on the right side of the polynomial? Yes, the distributive property works regardless of whether the monomial is on the left or right.

What does FOIL stand for when multiplying two binomials? FOIL stands for First, Outer, Inner, Last, indicating the pairs of terms to multiply.

When using FOIL on (x + 2)(x + 3), what is the product of the First terms? The product of the First terms (x and x) is x^2.