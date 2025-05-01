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Parabola A U-shaped curve representing the graph of a quadratic function, defined by a specific equation and symmetry. Quadratic A polynomial expression of degree two, forming the basis for the graph of a parabola. Standard Form An equation format for parabolas that clearly shows vertex and direction, aiding in graph interpretation. Vertex The point marking the maximum or minimum of a parabola, determining its position and orientation. Axis of Symmetry A line dividing a parabola into two mirror-image halves, passing through the vertex. Vertical Parabola A parabola opening upward or downward, described by an equation with y as the dependent variable. Horizontal Parabola A parabola opening left or right, described by an equation with x as the dependent variable. Conic Section A curve formed by intersecting a cone with a plane, including parabolas as one type. Directrix A fixed line outside the parabola, used to define its shape by equal distances from any point on the curve. Focus A fixed point inside the parabola, where each point on the curve is equidistant from this and the directrix. Upward Opening A parabola orientation where the curve extends above the vertex, determined by a positive leading coefficient. Downward Opening A parabola orientation where the curve extends below the vertex, determined by a negative leading coefficient. Right Opening A horizontal parabola orientation where the curve extends to the right, indicated by a positive coefficient. Left Opening A horizontal parabola orientation where the curve extends to the left, indicated by a negative coefficient. Coefficient A numerical factor in the equation that influences the direction and width of the parabola.
Parabolas definitions
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