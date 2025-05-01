Parabola A U-shaped curve representing the graph of a quadratic function, defined by a specific equation and symmetry.

Quadratic A polynomial expression of degree two, forming the basis for the graph of a parabola.

Standard Form An equation format for parabolas that clearly shows vertex and direction, aiding in graph interpretation.

Vertex The point marking the maximum or minimum of a parabola, determining its position and orientation.

Axis of Symmetry A line dividing a parabola into two mirror-image halves, passing through the vertex.

Vertical Parabola A parabola opening upward or downward, described by an equation with y as the dependent variable.