Quadratic functions produce graphs known as parabolas, which are U-shaped curves familiar in algebra and geometry. Typically, a quadratic equation in the form y = a(x − h)² + k represents a vertical parabola that opens either upward or downward. The vertex of this parabola is located at the point (h, k), and the axis of symmetry is the vertical line x = h. The coefficient a determines the direction of the opening: if a is positive, the parabola opens upward; if negative, it opens downward.

For example, consider a quadratic with a negative a value and vertex at (1, 3). This parabola opens downward with an axis of symmetry at x = 1. Understanding the vertex and axis of symmetry helps in graphing and analyzing the parabola’s shape and position.

Parabolas can also open horizontally, either to the left or right. This occurs when the roles of x and y are switched in the equation, resulting in the form x = a(y − k)² + h. Here, the vertex is at (h, k), but the axis of symmetry is horizontal, given by the line y = k. The sign of a again determines the direction: a positive a means the parabola opens to the right, while a negative a means it opens to the left.

For instance, if the equation is x = (y + 1)² − 2, rewriting it as x = 1(y − (−1))² + (−2) shows a positive a value of 1, indicating the parabola opens to the right. The vertex is at (−2, −1), and the axis of symmetry is the horizontal line y = −1.

Both vertical and horizontal parabolas are examples of conic sections, defined as the set of all points equidistant from a fixed point called the focus and a fixed line called the directrix. This geometric property means that for any point on the parabola, the distance to the focus equals the distance to the directrix. The directrix always lies outside the parabola, while the focus is located inside the curve, in the direction the parabola opens.

Recognizing the forms of parabolas and understanding their key features—vertex, axis of symmetry, direction of opening, focus, and directrix—are essential for graphing and analyzing quadratic functions and conic sections. These concepts provide a foundation for exploring more complex properties and applications of parabolas in mathematics and physics.