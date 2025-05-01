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Percent Problem Solving definitions

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  • Percent
    A part per hundred, often used to express ratios, fractions, or decimals in real-world contexts like scores or prices.
  • Decimal
    A numerical form used for calculations, obtained by dividing a percentage by 100 and shifting the decimal point left twice.
  • Fraction
    A representation of a part of a whole, such as expressing 10% as 10 over 100.
  • Ratio
    A comparison between two quantities, often used to relate partial amounts to whole amounts in percent problems.
  • Partial Amount
    A value representing a portion of a whole, calculated by multiplying a percent (in decimal form) by the whole amount.
  • Whole Amount
    The total value from which a partial amount is derived, often used as the base in percent calculations.
  • Percent Change
    A measure of difference between two values, expressed as a percentage of the original value to show increase or decrease.
  • Percent Increase
    A positive percent change, indicating growth or rise in value compared to the original amount.
  • Percent Decrease
    A negative percent change, indicating reduction or drop in value compared to the original amount.
  • Discount
    A reduction in price, calculated as a percent of the original price and subtracted to find the new price.
  • Markup
    An increase in price, calculated as a percent of the original price and added to determine the new price.
  • Simple Interest
    A charge for borrowing money, found by multiplying principal, interest rate (as decimal), and time.
  • Principal
    The original amount of money borrowed or invested, used as the base in interest calculations.
  • Interest Rate
    A percentage representing the cost of borrowing or return on investment, converted to decimal for calculations.
  • Time
    The duration for which money is borrowed or invested, used in calculating simple interest.