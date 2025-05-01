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Percent A part per hundred, often used to express ratios, fractions, or decimals in real-world contexts like scores or prices. Decimal A numerical form used for calculations, obtained by dividing a percentage by 100 and shifting the decimal point left twice. Fraction A representation of a part of a whole, such as expressing 10% as 10 over 100. Ratio A comparison between two quantities, often used to relate partial amounts to whole amounts in percent problems. Partial Amount A value representing a portion of a whole, calculated by multiplying a percent (in decimal form) by the whole amount. Whole Amount The total value from which a partial amount is derived, often used as the base in percent calculations. Percent Change A measure of difference between two values, expressed as a percentage of the original value to show increase or decrease. Percent Increase A positive percent change, indicating growth or rise in value compared to the original amount. Percent Decrease A negative percent change, indicating reduction or drop in value compared to the original amount. Discount A reduction in price, calculated as a percent of the original price and subtracted to find the new price. Markup An increase in price, calculated as a percent of the original price and added to determine the new price. Simple Interest A charge for borrowing money, found by multiplying principal, interest rate (as decimal), and time. Principal The original amount of money borrowed or invested, used as the base in interest calculations. Interest Rate A percentage representing the cost of borrowing or return on investment, converted to decimal for calculations. Time The duration for which money is borrowed or invested, used in calculating simple interest.
Percent Problem Solving definitions
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