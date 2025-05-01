Percent A part per hundred, often used to express ratios, fractions, or decimals in real-world contexts like scores or prices.

Decimal A numerical form used for calculations, obtained by dividing a percentage by 100 and shifting the decimal point left twice.

Fraction A representation of a part of a whole, such as expressing 10% as 10 over 100.

Ratio A comparison between two quantities, often used to relate partial amounts to whole amounts in percent problems.

Partial Amount A value representing a portion of a whole, calculated by multiplying a percent (in decimal form) by the whole amount.

Whole Amount The total value from which a partial amount is derived, often used as the base in percent calculations.