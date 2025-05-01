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How do you convert a percent to a decimal? Divide the percent by 100, which moves the decimal point two places to the left. What does the word 'is' translate to in a percent equation? 'Is' translates to the equal sign (=) in a percent equation. How do you translate 'a number is 10% of 50' into an equation? Translate it as x = 0.1 × 50, where 0.1 is the decimal form of 10%. If 4 is 5% of what number, how do you set up the equation? Set up the equation as 4 = 0.05 × x, then solve for x. How do you convert a decimal to a percent? Multiply the decimal by 100 and add the percent sign. What does it mean if you get a percent greater than 100% in a problem? It means the part is greater than the whole, such as getting extra credit on a test. What is the formula for percent change? Percent Change = (New - Original) / Original × 100%. How do you determine if a percent change is an increase or decrease? If the percent change is positive, it's an increase; if negative, it's a decrease. Why do we use percent change instead of just the absolute difference? Percent change gives context to how significant the change is relative to the original value. How do you calculate the discount amount on an item? Multiply the original price by the discount percent (as a decimal). How do you find the new price after a discount? Subtract the discount amount from the original price. How do you calculate the markup amount on an item? Multiply the original price by the markup percent (as a decimal). How do you find the new price after a markup? Add the markup amount to the original price. What is the simple interest formula? Simple interest is calculated as I = P × R × T, where P is principal, R is rate (decimal), and T is time. How do you convert an interest rate from percent to decimal for the simple interest formula? Move the decimal point two places to the left or divide the percent by 100.
Percent Problem Solving quiz
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