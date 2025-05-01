How do you convert a percent to a decimal? Divide the percent by 100, which moves the decimal point two places to the left.

What does the word 'is' translate to in a percent equation? 'Is' translates to the equal sign (=) in a percent equation.

How do you translate 'a number is 10% of 50' into an equation? Translate it as x = 0.1 × 50, where 0.1 is the decimal form of 10%.

If 4 is 5% of what number, how do you set up the equation? Set up the equation as 4 = 0.05 × x, then solve for x.

How do you convert a decimal to a percent? Multiply the decimal by 100 and add the percent sign.

What does it mean if you get a percent greater than 100% in a problem? It means the part is greater than the whole, such as getting extra credit on a test.