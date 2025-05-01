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Rational Equation An equation containing a variable in the denominator, requiring special steps to solve and avoid undefined values. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, whose value must never be zero to prevent undefined expressions. Restriction A value that makes the denominator zero, disqualifying it as a possible solution for the equation. Least Common Denominator The smallest expression that all denominators share, used to clear fractions from an equation. Linear Equation An equation with no variables in the denominator, often resulting after clearing fractions in rational equations. Fraction A numerical expression with a numerator and denominator, often present in rational equations. Solution A value for the variable that makes the equation true, provided it does not violate any restrictions. Empty Set A result indicating no valid solution exists, often when the solution matches a restriction. Variable A symbol representing an unknown value, frequently found in denominators of rational equations. Term A single mathematical expression, such as a number or variable, within an equation. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation, important when simplifying linear forms. Standard Form A way of writing equations with variables and constants arranged for easier solving. Constant A fixed value in an equation, often separated from variable terms during solving. Parenthesis Symbols used to group expressions, requiring distribution when simplifying equations. Distribution The process of multiplying a term across grouped expressions, essential for simplifying equations.
Rational Equations definitions
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