Rational Equation An equation containing a variable in the denominator, requiring special steps to solve and avoid undefined values.

Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, whose value must never be zero to prevent undefined expressions.

Restriction A value that makes the denominator zero, disqualifying it as a possible solution for the equation.

Least Common Denominator The smallest expression that all denominators share, used to clear fractions from an equation.

Linear Equation An equation with no variables in the denominator, often resulting after clearing fractions in rational equations.

Fraction A numerical expression with a numerator and denominator, often present in rational equations.