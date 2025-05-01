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What is a rational equation? A rational equation is an equation that has a variable in the denominator of a fraction. Why can't the denominator of a rational equation be zero? If the denominator is zero, the expression is undefined, so any solution that makes the denominator zero is not valid. What is a restriction in a rational equation? A restriction is a value that the variable cannot take because it would make the denominator zero. What is the first step in solving a rational equation? The first step is to determine the restriction by setting the denominator equal to zero and solving for the variable. How do you eliminate fractions in a rational equation? Multiply both sides of the equation by the least common denominator (LCD) to eliminate all fractions. What is the least common denominator (LCD) in rational equations? The LCD is the smallest expression that all denominators divide into, often found by multiplying the denominators together if they have no common factors. What must you do after multiplying by the LCD? Distribute the LCD to every term in the equation to ensure all fractions are eliminated. What type of equation do you get after eliminating fractions in a rational equation? You get a linear equation, which can be solved using standard algebraic methods. What is the third step in solving a rational equation? Solve the resulting linear equation for the variable. What is the final step after solving for the variable in a rational equation? Check the solution against the restriction to ensure it does not make any denominator zero. What happens if your solution equals the restriction? If your solution equals the restriction, there is no solution, and the solution set is the empty set. How do you express that a rational equation has no solution? You state that the solution set is the empty set, meaning no value satisfies the equation. Why is it important to check your solution against the restriction? It ensures that the solution does not make the denominator zero, which would make the equation undefined. What should you do if you forget to distribute the LCD to every term? You must go back and distribute the LCD to all terms, including constants, to correctly eliminate all fractions. What concept is reinforced by solving rational equations? Solving rational equations reinforces understanding of terms, denominators, restrictions, and standard form in algebra.
Rational Equations quiz
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