What is a rational equation? A rational equation is an equation that has a variable in the denominator of a fraction.

Why can't the denominator of a rational equation be zero? If the denominator is zero, the expression is undefined, so any solution that makes the denominator zero is not valid.

What is a restriction in a rational equation? A restriction is a value that the variable cannot take because it would make the denominator zero.

What is the first step in solving a rational equation? The first step is to determine the restriction by setting the denominator equal to zero and solving for the variable.

How do you eliminate fractions in a rational equation? Multiply both sides of the equation by the least common denominator (LCD) to eliminate all fractions.

What is the least common denominator (LCD) in rational equations? The LCD is the smallest expression that all denominators divide into, often found by multiplying the denominators together if they have no common factors.