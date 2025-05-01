Back
Exponent Rules Guidelines for manipulating powers, including multiplying, dividing, and raising powers to powers, to simplify expressions. Power Rule When a power is raised to another power, multiply the exponents to combine them into a single exponent. Product Rule When multiplying like bases, add their exponents to combine them into a single term. Quotient Rule When dividing like bases, subtract the exponent in the denominator from the exponent in the numerator. Negative Exponent Indicates a reciprocal; rewrite the expression so the exponent becomes positive by moving it across the fraction bar. Reciprocal Flipping a fraction so the numerator becomes the denominator and vice versa, often used to handle negative exponents. Numerical Coefficient A constant factor multiplied by a variable, which must be evaluated when simplifying expressions. Parentheses Grouping symbols used to indicate which parts of an expression should be simplified first, often containing powers. Like Bases Variables or numbers with the same base, allowing their exponents to be combined using exponent rules. Standard Form An expression with no parentheses, no zero or negative exponents, and fully evaluated coefficients. Polynomial Degree The highest exponent of a variable in a polynomial, indicating its complexity. Innermost Expression The deepest grouping within parentheses, which should be simplified before moving outward. Zero Exponent Any base raised to zero equals one, simplifying expressions by removing terms. Term A single part of an expression, consisting of a coefficient and variables raised to exponents. Simplified Expression An expression reduced to its most basic form, with all rules applied and no further simplification possible.
Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15