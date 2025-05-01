Exponent Rules Guidelines for manipulating powers, including multiplying, dividing, and raising powers to powers, to simplify expressions.

Power Rule When a power is raised to another power, multiply the exponents to combine them into a single exponent.

Product Rule When multiplying like bases, add their exponents to combine them into a single term.

Quotient Rule When dividing like bases, subtract the exponent in the denominator from the exponent in the numerator.

Negative Exponent Indicates a reciprocal; rewrite the expression so the exponent becomes positive by moving it across the fraction bar.

Reciprocal Flipping a fraction so the numerator becomes the denominator and vice versa, often used to handle negative exponents.