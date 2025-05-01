What is the power rule for exponents? The power rule states that when raising a power to another power, you multiply the exponents.

How do you simplify an expression with the same base being multiplied? Add the exponents together when multiplying terms with the same base.

What should you do when you encounter negative exponents in an expression? Rewrite negative exponents as reciprocals to make all exponents positive.

What is the product rule for exponents? The product rule states that when multiplying like bases, you add their exponents.

How do you simplify an expression with the same base being divided? Subtract the exponent in the denominator from the exponent in the numerator.

What is the quotient rule for exponents? The quotient rule states that when dividing like bases, you subtract the exponents.