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What is the power rule for exponents? The power rule states that when raising a power to another power, you multiply the exponents. How do you simplify an expression with the same base being multiplied? Add the exponents together when multiplying terms with the same base. What should you do when you encounter negative exponents in an expression? Rewrite negative exponents as reciprocals to make all exponents positive. What is the product rule for exponents? The product rule states that when multiplying like bases, you add their exponents. How do you simplify an expression with the same base being divided? Subtract the exponent in the denominator from the exponent in the numerator. What is the quotient rule for exponents? The quotient rule states that when dividing like bases, you subtract the exponents. What is the first step when simplifying a multivariable polynomial with parentheses? Work from the innermost parentheses outward, simplifying step-by-step. How do you evaluate numerical coefficients with exponents? Calculate the value of the coefficient raised to its exponent. What should you check for after simplifying powers raised to powers? Ensure there are no remaining parentheses and all exponents are positive. What happens to an expression when it is raised to a negative exponent? The entire expression becomes its reciprocal, and the exponent becomes positive. Why is it usually best to simplify from the innermost expression outward? It reduces the number of terms and makes the expression easier to simplify. What should you do if you have multiple numbers with exponents in an expression? Evaluate all numerical operations between coefficients to simplify the expression. What is the standard form for a simplified exponential expression? An expression with no parentheses, no zero or negative exponents, and fully evaluated coefficients. How do you handle zero exponents in an expression? Any base raised to the zero exponent equals 1. What is a checklist item to ensure an exponential expression is fully simplified? Check for no powers on top of powers, no parentheses, no same bases multiplied or divided, and no negative or zero exponents.
Simplifying Exponential Expressions Using All Exponent Rules quiz
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