Skip to main content
Back

Simplifying Expressions definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Algebraic Expression
    A mathematical phrase combining numbers and variables using operations, separated by plus or minus signs.
  • Term
    A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, consisting of numbers, variables, or both.
  • Like Terms
    Parts of an expression with identical variables raised to identical exponents, regardless of coefficient.
  • Unlike Terms
    Parts of an expression with different variables or same variables raised to different exponents.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplying a variable or group of variables in a term.
  • Variable
    A symbol representing an unknown value, often used in algebraic expressions.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in a term.
  • Constant
    A term in an expression containing only a number, with no variable attached.
  • Parentheses
    Grouping symbols used to indicate which operations should be performed first in an expression.
  • Distribution
    The process of multiplying a term outside parentheses by each term inside the parentheses.
  • Standard Form
    An arrangement of an expression where all like terms are combined and no parentheses remain.
  • Polynomial
    An expression consisting of one or more terms, each with variables raised to whole number exponents.
  • Monomial
    A single term expression with a coefficient and variables, possibly raised to exponents.
  • Grouping
    The act of writing like terms next to each other to facilitate combining them.
  • Simplification
    The process of reducing an expression by combining like terms and removing parentheses.