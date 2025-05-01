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Algebraic Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers and variables using operations, separated by plus or minus signs. Term A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, consisting of numbers, variables, or both. Like Terms Parts of an expression with identical variables raised to identical exponents, regardless of coefficient. Unlike Terms Parts of an expression with different variables or same variables raised to different exponents. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable or group of variables in a term. Variable A symbol representing an unknown value, often used in algebraic expressions. Exponent A number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in a term. Constant A term in an expression containing only a number, with no variable attached. Parentheses Grouping symbols used to indicate which operations should be performed first in an expression. Distribution The process of multiplying a term outside parentheses by each term inside the parentheses. Standard Form An arrangement of an expression where all like terms are combined and no parentheses remain. Polynomial An expression consisting of one or more terms, each with variables raised to whole number exponents. Monomial A single term expression with a coefficient and variables, possibly raised to exponents. Grouping The act of writing like terms next to each other to facilitate combining them. Simplification The process of reducing an expression by combining like terms and removing parentheses.
Simplifying Expressions definitions
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