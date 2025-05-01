Algebraic Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers and variables using operations, separated by plus or minus signs.

Term A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, consisting of numbers, variables, or both.

Like Terms Parts of an expression with identical variables raised to identical exponents, regardless of coefficient.

Unlike Terms Parts of an expression with different variables or same variables raised to different exponents.

Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable or group of variables in a term.

Variable A symbol representing an unknown value, often used in algebraic expressions.