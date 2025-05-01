Back
What separates the terms in an algebraic expression? Terms are separated by plus or minus signs in an algebraic expression. What are like terms in an algebraic expression? Like terms have the same exact variables raised to the same exact exponents. Can the order of variables affect whether terms are like terms? No, the order of variables does not matter; as long as the variables and their exponents match, they are like terms. Do coefficients determine if terms are like terms? No, coefficients do not affect whether terms are like; only variables and exponents matter. What makes two terms not like terms? Terms are not like if they have different variables or the same variables raised to different exponents. How do you combine like terms in an expression? You combine like terms by adding or subtracting their coefficients. Can you combine unlike terms in an expression? No, you cannot combine unlike terms; only like terms can be combined. What is the first step in simplifying an algebraic expression with parentheses? The first step is to distribute any constants or variables into the parentheses. After distributing, what should you do next when simplifying an expression? Next, identify like terms in the expression. What does it mean to group like terms? Grouping like terms means writing them next to each other to make combining easier. How do you combine the terms -z and 10z? Add their coefficients: -1 + 10 = 9, so the result is 9z. What is a fully simplified algebraic expression? An expression is fully simplified when there are no parentheses and all like terms have been combined. How do you distribute a negative sign in front of parentheses? Multiply each term inside the parentheses by -1. What is the simplified form of 2a² - 6a² + b² + 5b²? The simplified form is -4a² + 6b². Why is simplifying expressions important in algebra? Simplifying expressions makes them clearer and easier to work with, improving problem-solving efficiency.
Simplifying Expressions quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15