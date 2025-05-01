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Simplifying Expressions quiz

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  • What separates the terms in an algebraic expression?
    Terms are separated by plus or minus signs in an algebraic expression.
  • What are like terms in an algebraic expression?
    Like terms have the same exact variables raised to the same exact exponents.
  • Can the order of variables affect whether terms are like terms?
    No, the order of variables does not matter; as long as the variables and their exponents match, they are like terms.
  • Do coefficients determine if terms are like terms?
    No, coefficients do not affect whether terms are like; only variables and exponents matter.
  • What makes two terms not like terms?
    Terms are not like if they have different variables or the same variables raised to different exponents.
  • How do you combine like terms in an expression?
    You combine like terms by adding or subtracting their coefficients.
  • Can you combine unlike terms in an expression?
    No, you cannot combine unlike terms; only like terms can be combined.
  • What is the first step in simplifying an algebraic expression with parentheses?
    The first step is to distribute any constants or variables into the parentheses.
  • After distributing, what should you do next when simplifying an expression?
    Next, identify like terms in the expression.
  • What does it mean to group like terms?
    Grouping like terms means writing them next to each other to make combining easier.
  • How do you combine the terms -z and 10z?
    Add their coefficients: -1 + 10 = 9, so the result is 9z.
  • What is a fully simplified algebraic expression?
    An expression is fully simplified when there are no parentheses and all like terms have been combined.
  • How do you distribute a negative sign in front of parentheses?
    Multiply each term inside the parentheses by -1.
  • What is the simplified form of 2a² - 6a² + b² + 5b²?
    The simplified form is -4a² + 6b².
  • Why is simplifying expressions important in algebra?
    Simplifying expressions makes them clearer and easier to work with, improving problem-solving efficiency.