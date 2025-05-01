What separates the terms in an algebraic expression? Terms are separated by plus or minus signs in an algebraic expression.

What are like terms in an algebraic expression? Like terms have the same exact variables raised to the same exact exponents.

Can the order of variables affect whether terms are like terms? No, the order of variables does not matter; as long as the variables and their exponents match, they are like terms.

Do coefficients determine if terms are like terms? No, coefficients do not affect whether terms are like; only variables and exponents matter.

What makes two terms not like terms? Terms are not like if they have different variables or the same variables raised to different exponents.

How do you combine like terms in an expression? You combine like terms by adding or subtracting their coefficients.