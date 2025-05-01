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Fraction Represents a part of a whole, shown with a numerator, denominator, and fraction bar, and relates to division. Numerator Indicates the number of parts being considered out of the total divided by the denominator. Denominator Shows the total number of equal parts the whole is divided into; must not be zero. Fraction Bar Separates the numerator and denominator, visually representing division in a fraction. Equivalent Fractions Different fractions that represent the same value, created by multiplying both parts by the same constant. Proper Fraction Has a numerator less than the denominator, always representing a value less than one. Improper Fraction Has a numerator greater than or equal to the denominator, always representing a value at least one. Mixed Number Combines a whole number with a proper fraction, visually shown as shaded whole shapes plus fractional parts. Lowest Terms A fraction form where numerator and denominator share no common factors, achieved by canceling the greatest common factor. Greatest Common Factor The largest number that divides both numerator and denominator, used to simplify fractions. Prime Factor A basic building block of numbers, used to break down numerators and denominators for simplification. Visual Representation Uses shapes divided and shaded to illustrate the value of fractions and their types. Division The operation underlying fractions, where the numerator is divided by the denominator. Common Factor A number that divides both numerator and denominator, allowing for simplification. Constant A fixed value used to multiply both numerator and denominator to create equivalent fractions.
Simplifying Fractions definitions
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