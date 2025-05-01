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Simplifying Fractions definitions

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  • Fraction
    Represents a part of a whole, shown with a numerator, denominator, and fraction bar, and relates to division.
  • Numerator
    Indicates the number of parts being considered out of the total divided by the denominator.
  • Denominator
    Shows the total number of equal parts the whole is divided into; must not be zero.
  • Fraction Bar
    Separates the numerator and denominator, visually representing division in a fraction.
  • Equivalent Fractions
    Different fractions that represent the same value, created by multiplying both parts by the same constant.
  • Proper Fraction
    Has a numerator less than the denominator, always representing a value less than one.
  • Improper Fraction
    Has a numerator greater than or equal to the denominator, always representing a value at least one.
  • Mixed Number
    Combines a whole number with a proper fraction, visually shown as shaded whole shapes plus fractional parts.
  • Lowest Terms
    A fraction form where numerator and denominator share no common factors, achieved by canceling the greatest common factor.
  • Greatest Common Factor
    The largest number that divides both numerator and denominator, used to simplify fractions.
  • Prime Factor
    A basic building block of numbers, used to break down numerators and denominators for simplification.
  • Visual Representation
    Uses shapes divided and shaded to illustrate the value of fractions and their types.
  • Division
    The operation underlying fractions, where the numerator is divided by the denominator.
  • Common Factor
    A number that divides both numerator and denominator, allowing for simplification.
  • Constant
    A fixed value used to multiply both numerator and denominator to create equivalent fractions.