Fraction Represents a part of a whole, shown with a numerator, denominator, and fraction bar, and relates to division.

Numerator Indicates the number of parts being considered out of the total divided by the denominator.

Denominator Shows the total number of equal parts the whole is divided into; must not be zero.

Fraction Bar Separates the numerator and denominator, visually representing division in a fraction.

Equivalent Fractions Different fractions that represent the same value, created by multiplying both parts by the same constant.

Proper Fraction Has a numerator less than the denominator, always representing a value less than one.