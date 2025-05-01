What does the denominator of a fraction tell you when representing it visually? The denominator tells you into how many equal parts to divide the shape representing the whole.

Why can't the denominator of a fraction be zero? Because dividing by zero is undefined, and you cannot split a whole into zero parts.

How do you create an equivalent fraction from a given fraction? Multiply both the numerator and the denominator by the same nonzero constant.

What is a proper fraction? A proper fraction has a numerator less than its denominator, so its value is always less than one.

Give an example of an improper fraction and explain why it is improper. Three over two (3/2) is improper because the numerator (3) is greater than the denominator (2).

What is a mixed number? A mixed number combines a whole number and a proper fraction, such as 1 and 1/2.