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Radical A mathematical symbol used to indicate roots, such as square roots or nth roots, often simplifying expressions. Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number; often simplified using rules for radicals. Nth Root A value that, when raised to a specific power, results in the original number; generalizes the concept of square roots. Product Rule A property allowing the multiplication of two radicals to be combined under a single radical with the same index. Quotient Rule A property enabling division within radicals to be split or condensed, simplifying expressions with the same index. Perfect Square A number whose square root is an integer, often used to simplify radical expressions. Index The small number above and to the left of the radical sign indicating which root is being taken. Condensation The process of combining multiple radicals into a single radical using properties like the product or quotient rule. Expansion The process of breaking a single radical into the product or quotient of two radicals with the same index. Fraction A numerical expression representing division, often appearing under radicals and simplified using the quotient rule. Integer A whole number, often the result of simplifying a radical containing a perfect square. Factor A number that divides another number, used to rewrite radicands for easier simplification. Radicand The value inside the radical symbol, which is subject to root extraction and simplification. Simplification The process of reducing a radical expression to its most basic form using rules and properties. Expression A mathematical phrase involving numbers, radicals, and operations, often simplified using radical rules.
Simplifying Radical Expressions definitions
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