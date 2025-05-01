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Simplifying Radical Expressions definitions

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  • Radical
    A mathematical symbol used to indicate roots, such as square roots or nth roots, often simplifying expressions.
  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number; often simplified using rules for radicals.
  • Nth Root
    A value that, when raised to a specific power, results in the original number; generalizes the concept of square roots.
  • Product Rule
    A property allowing the multiplication of two radicals to be combined under a single radical with the same index.
  • Quotient Rule
    A property enabling division within radicals to be split or condensed, simplifying expressions with the same index.
  • Perfect Square
    A number whose square root is an integer, often used to simplify radical expressions.
  • Index
    The small number above and to the left of the radical sign indicating which root is being taken.
  • Condensation
    The process of combining multiple radicals into a single radical using properties like the product or quotient rule.
  • Expansion
    The process of breaking a single radical into the product or quotient of two radicals with the same index.
  • Fraction
    A numerical expression representing division, often appearing under radicals and simplified using the quotient rule.
  • Integer
    A whole number, often the result of simplifying a radical containing a perfect square.
  • Factor
    A number that divides another number, used to rewrite radicands for easier simplification.
  • Radicand
    The value inside the radical symbol, which is subject to root extraction and simplification.
  • Simplification
    The process of reducing a radical expression to its most basic form using rules and properties.
  • Expression
    A mathematical phrase involving numbers, radicals, and operations, often simplified using radical rules.