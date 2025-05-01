Radical A mathematical symbol used to indicate roots, such as square roots or nth roots, often simplifying expressions.

Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number; often simplified using rules for radicals.

Nth Root A value that, when raised to a specific power, results in the original number; generalizes the concept of square roots.

Product Rule A property allowing the multiplication of two radicals to be combined under a single radical with the same index.

Quotient Rule A property enabling division within radicals to be split or condensed, simplifying expressions with the same index.

Perfect Square A number whose square root is an integer, often used to simplify radical expressions.