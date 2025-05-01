What does the product rule for radicals state? The product rule states that the square root of a times the square root of b equals the square root of a times b. This allows you to combine or split radicals with the same index.

How can you use the product rule to simplify √3 × √11? You can combine them under one radical: √(3 × 11) = √33. Since 33 is not a perfect square, this is the simplified form.

What is the simplified form of √2 × √8 using the product rule? Combine under one radical: √(2 × 8) = √16. Since 16 is a perfect square, the answer is 4.

How do you use the product rule in reverse to simplify √50? Rewrite 50 as 25 × 2, then expand: √50 = √25 × √2 = 5√2. This uses the product rule in reverse to break down the radical.

When is a radical considered simplified? A radical is simplified when the number under the radical cannot be broken down into a product containing a perfect square (other than 1). For example, √33 is already simplified.

Does the product rule apply only to square roots? No, the product rule applies to all radicals of the same index, including cube roots, fourth roots, etc.