Back
System of Equations A set of two or more equations with shared variables whose solution satisfies all equations simultaneously. Substitution Method A technique for solving systems by replacing a variable with its equivalent expression from another equation. Variable A symbol, often x or y, representing an unknown value in an equation. Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations without an equality sign. Equation A mathematical statement asserting equality between two expressions. Solution A set of values for variables that makes all equations in a system true. Isolation The process of rearranging an equation to have a variable alone on one side. Parenthesis Symbols used to group parts of an expression, affecting the order of operations. Distribution Applying a multiplier to each term inside parentheses, often used when simplifying expressions. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an algebraic expression. True Statement An equation where substituted values result in both sides being equal. Guess and Check A trial-and-error approach to finding solutions, less efficient than systematic methods. Polynomial An expression consisting of variables and coefficients, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. Step A distinct part of a procedure or method, such as those in solving equations. Unknown A value represented by a variable that needs to be determined in an equation.
Solving Systems of Linear Equations by Substitution definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15