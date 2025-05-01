System of Equations A set of two or more equations with shared variables whose solution satisfies all equations simultaneously.

Substitution Method A technique for solving systems by replacing a variable with its equivalent expression from another equation.

Variable A symbol, often x or y, representing an unknown value in an equation.

Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations without an equality sign.

Equation A mathematical statement asserting equality between two expressions.

Solution A set of values for variables that makes all equations in a system true.