What is the main purpose of the substitution method when solving systems of linear equations? The substitution method systematically solves for one variable by substituting an expression from one equation into another, avoiding guesswork.

What is the first step in the substitution method? Choose the easiest equation to isolate x or y, and label it as equation a.

After choosing the easiest equation, what should you do next in the substitution method? Solve that equation for x or y, whichever is easier to isolate.

What does the substitution step involve in solving systems of equations? Replace the variable in the second equation with the expression found in the first equation.

How does substitution simplify the system of equations? It reduces the system to a single equation with one variable, making it easier to solve.

What should you do after solving for the first variable in the substitution method? Plug the value of the solved variable back into either original equation to find the other variable.