System of Inequalities A collection of two or more linear inequalities whose solution is the region where all shaded areas overlap.

Boundary Line A straight line representing the edge of a linear inequality, drawn solid or dashed based on the inequality symbol.

Solid Line A boundary drawn when the inequality includes equality, indicating points on the line are part of the solution.

Dashed Line A boundary drawn when the inequality excludes equality, indicating points on the line are not part of the solution.

Slope-Intercept Form An equation format y = mx + b, where m is slope and b is y-intercept, used for easy graphing of lines.

Y-Intercept The point where a line crosses the y-axis, serving as a starting reference for graphing.