Back
System of Inequalities A collection of two or more linear inequalities whose solution is the region where all shaded areas overlap. Boundary Line A straight line representing the edge of a linear inequality, drawn solid or dashed based on the inequality symbol. Solid Line A boundary drawn when the inequality includes equality, indicating points on the line are part of the solution. Dashed Line A boundary drawn when the inequality excludes equality, indicating points on the line are not part of the solution. Slope-Intercept Form An equation format y = mx + b, where m is slope and b is y-intercept, used for easy graphing of lines. Y-Intercept The point where a line crosses the y-axis, serving as a starting reference for graphing. Slope A measure of a line’s steepness, calculated as rise over run, guiding the direction of the graph. Test Point A coordinate, often (0,0), used to check which side of a boundary line satisfies the inequality. Shaded Region The area on a graph representing all solutions to a linear inequality, determined by test points. Overlap The intersection of shaded regions from multiple inequalities, indicating the solution to the system. Solution Region The combined area where all inequalities in a system are satisfied simultaneously. Linear Inequality An algebraic expression relating variables with inequality symbols, forming a boundary and solution region. Greater Than Symbol An inequality sign (>) indicating solutions lie above the boundary line, excluding the line itself. Less Than or Equal Symbol An inequality sign (≤) indicating solutions include the boundary line and the area below it. No Solution A scenario where shaded regions from all inequalities do not overlap, meaning no common solution exists.
Systems of Linear Inequalities definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15