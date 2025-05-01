What is the first step when graphing a system of linear inequalities? The first step is to graph each inequality's boundary line, using a solid line for ≤ or ≥ and a dashed line for < or >.

How do you determine whether to use a solid or dashed line when graphing an inequality? Use a solid line for inequalities with ≤ or ≥, and a dashed line for < or >.

What is the purpose of using a test point when graphing inequalities? A test point helps determine which side of the boundary line to shade by checking if the point satisfies the inequality.

Which test point is commonly used when graphing inequalities, and why? The point (0,0) is commonly used because it is easy to substitute and usually not on the boundary line.

What does the overlapping shaded region represent in a system of inequalities? The overlapping shaded region is the solution set that satisfies all inequalities in the system simultaneously.

What should you do if your test point makes the inequality true? If the test point makes the inequality true, shade the side of the line that includes the test point.