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The Power of a Quotient Rule definitions

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  • Exponent
    A value indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, applied to both numerator and denominator in the rule.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a fraction, receiving the distributed exponent when applying the rule.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fraction, also receiving the distributed exponent in the rule.
  • Fraction
    A mathematical expression representing a quotient, where the rule distributes exponents to both parts.
  • Quotient
    A result of division, often written as a fraction, subject to exponent distribution in the rule.
  • Power of a Quotient Rule
    A principle allowing an exponent outside a fraction to be applied to both numerator and denominator.
  • Parenthesis
    Symbols used to group terms, especially important for negative bases when distributing exponents.
  • Variable
    A symbol representing an unknown value, often raised to an exponent in expressions simplified by the rule.
  • Negative Base
    A value less than zero inside a fraction, requiring careful use of parentheses when raised to a power.
  • Monomial
    An algebraic expression with a single term, which can appear in the numerator or denominator.
  • Polynomial
    An expression with multiple terms, often simplified using the rule when raised to a power.
  • Numerical Coefficient
    A number multiplying a variable, affected by exponent distribution in the rule.
  • Odd Exponent
    A power that is not divisible by two, which preserves the sign of a negative base.
  • Simplification
    The process of reducing expressions to their simplest form after applying the rule.
  • General Notation
    A symbolic representation of the rule, showing how exponents are distributed to both parts of a fraction.