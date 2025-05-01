Exponent A value indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, applied to both numerator and denominator in the rule.

Numerator The top part of a fraction, receiving the distributed exponent when applying the rule.

Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, also receiving the distributed exponent in the rule.

Fraction A mathematical expression representing a quotient, where the rule distributes exponents to both parts.

Quotient A result of division, often written as a fraction, subject to exponent distribution in the rule.

Power of a Quotient Rule A principle allowing an exponent outside a fraction to be applied to both numerator and denominator.