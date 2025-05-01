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Exponent A value indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, applied to both numerator and denominator in the rule. Numerator The top part of a fraction, receiving the distributed exponent when applying the rule. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, also receiving the distributed exponent in the rule. Fraction A mathematical expression representing a quotient, where the rule distributes exponents to both parts. Quotient A result of division, often written as a fraction, subject to exponent distribution in the rule. Power of a Quotient Rule A principle allowing an exponent outside a fraction to be applied to both numerator and denominator. Parenthesis Symbols used to group terms, especially important for negative bases when distributing exponents. Variable A symbol representing an unknown value, often raised to an exponent in expressions simplified by the rule. Negative Base A value less than zero inside a fraction, requiring careful use of parentheses when raised to a power. Monomial An algebraic expression with a single term, which can appear in the numerator or denominator. Polynomial An expression with multiple terms, often simplified using the rule when raised to a power. Numerical Coefficient A number multiplying a variable, affected by exponent distribution in the rule. Odd Exponent A power that is not divisible by two, which preserves the sign of a negative base. Simplification The process of reducing expressions to their simplest form after applying the rule. General Notation A symbolic representation of the rule, showing how exponents are distributed to both parts of a fraction.
The Power of a Quotient Rule definitions
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