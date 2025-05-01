What does the power of a quotient rule allow you to do with an exponent applied to a fraction? It allows you to distribute the exponent to both the numerator and denominator of the fraction.

How do you write (p/2)^4 using the power of a quotient rule? You write it as p^4 divided by 2^4.

What is the simplified form of (p/2)^4? The simplified form is p^4/16.

When applying the power of a quotient rule, what should you do with negative bases in the numerator or denominator? You should keep the negative base in parentheses to ensure the exponent is applied to the entire base, including the negative sign.

What is the result of (-2/5)^3 using the power of a quotient rule? The result is (-2)^3 divided by 5^3, which simplifies to -8/125.

Why is it important to use parentheses with negative numbers when applying exponents? Parentheses ensure the exponent is applied to the entire negative number, not just the positive part.