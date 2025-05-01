Back
What does the power of a quotient rule allow you to do with an exponent applied to a fraction? It allows you to distribute the exponent to both the numerator and denominator of the fraction. How do you write (p/2)^4 using the power of a quotient rule? You write it as p^4 divided by 2^4. What is the simplified form of (p/2)^4? The simplified form is p^4/16. When applying the power of a quotient rule, what should you do with negative bases in the numerator or denominator? You should keep the negative base in parentheses to ensure the exponent is applied to the entire base, including the negative sign. What is the result of (-2/5)^3 using the power of a quotient rule? The result is (-2)^3 divided by 5^3, which simplifies to -8/125. Why is it important to use parentheses with negative numbers when applying exponents? Parentheses ensure the exponent is applied to the entire negative number, not just the positive part. What is the general notation for the power of a quotient rule? The general notation is (a/b)^n = a^n / b^n. If you have (3/4)^2, how do you simplify it using the power of a quotient rule? You write it as 3^2/4^2, which simplifies to 9/16. What happens to the sign of a negative base raised to an odd exponent? The result will be negative because an odd number of negatives multiplied together is negative. What is the simplified form of (x/y)^5? The simplified form is x^5/y^5. Can you simplify variables raised to exponents further if they are not numerical? No, variables raised to exponents remain as they are unless you know the value of the variable. What is another name for the power of a quotient rule? It is also called the quotient to a power rule. How do you multiply two fractions with exponents in the numerator and denominator? You multiply the numerators together and the denominators together, applying the exponents as needed. What is the simplified form of (a/b)^0? The simplified form is 1, as any nonzero number raised to the zero power is 1. What should you do after distributing the exponent to both the numerator and denominator? You should simplify any numerical exponents if possible.
The Power of a Quotient Rule quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15