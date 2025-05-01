Exponent Indicates how many times a base is multiplied by itself in an exponential expression.

Base The number or variable repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression.

Product Rule Allows combining exponential expressions with the same base by adding their exponents.

Exponential Expression A mathematical form showing a base raised to a power, representing repeated multiplication.

Multiplication Symbol A sign, such as × or ·, used to indicate the operation of multiplying numbers or expressions.

Simplest Form The most reduced version of an expression, often achieved by applying exponent rules.