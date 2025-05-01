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The Product Rule definitions

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  • Exponent
    Indicates how many times a base is multiplied by itself in an exponential expression.
  • Base
    The number or variable repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression.
  • Product Rule
    Allows combining exponential expressions with the same base by adding their exponents.
  • Exponential Expression
    A mathematical form showing a base raised to a power, representing repeated multiplication.
  • Multiplication Symbol
    A sign, such as × or ·, used to indicate the operation of multiplying numbers or expressions.
  • Simplest Form
    The most reduced version of an expression, often achieved by applying exponent rules.
  • Variable
    A letter or symbol representing an unknown value, often used as a base in exponent expressions.
  • Power
    The result of raising a base to an exponent, showing repeated multiplication.
  • Term
    A single mathematical entity, such as a number, variable, or product, within an expression.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic term.
  • Addition Symbol
    A sign, typically +, used to indicate the operation of combining values, such as exponents.
  • Negative Base
    A base value less than zero, which affects the sign of the resulting power.
  • Practice Problem
    An exercise designed to reinforce understanding and application of exponent rules.