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Exponent Indicates how many times a base is multiplied by itself in an exponential expression. Base The number or variable repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression. Product Rule Allows combining exponential expressions with the same base by adding their exponents. Exponential Expression A mathematical form showing a base raised to a power, representing repeated multiplication. Multiplication Symbol A sign, such as × or ·, used to indicate the operation of multiplying numbers or expressions. Simplest Form The most reduced version of an expression, often achieved by applying exponent rules. Variable A letter or symbol representing an unknown value, often used as a base in exponent expressions. Power The result of raising a base to an exponent, showing repeated multiplication. Term A single mathematical entity, such as a number, variable, or product, within an expression. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic term. Addition Symbol A sign, typically +, used to indicate the operation of combining values, such as exponents. Negative Base A base value less than zero, which affects the sign of the resulting power. Practice Problem An exercise designed to reinforce understanding and application of exponent rules.
The Product Rule definitions
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