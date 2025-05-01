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What does an exponent represent in an expression like 3^2? An exponent represents repeated multiplication of the base; 3^2 means 3 multiplied by itself twice. What is the product rule for exponents? The product rule states that when multiplying two exponential expressions with the same base, you add their exponents. How do you simplify 4^2 × 4^1 using the product rule? Add the exponents: 2 + 1 = 3, so 4^2 × 4^1 = 4^3. What is the simplified form of -3^5 × -3^2? Add the exponents: 5 + 2 = 7, so -3^5 × -3^2 = -3^7. What is the value of -3^7? The value of -3^7 is -2,871. How do you simplify x^30 × x^70? Add the exponents: 30 + 70 = 100, so x^30 × x^70 = x^100. What must be true about the bases to use the product rule? The bases must be the same in both exponential expressions. What operation do you perform on the exponents when multiplying exponential expressions with the same base? You add the exponents together. Why is the dot symbol used for multiplication instead of the x symbol? The dot is used to avoid confusion with the variable x, which is commonly used in algebra. What is the simplest form of x^a × x^b? The simplest form is x^(a+b). If you multiply 5^4 × 5^3, what is the result? Add the exponents: 4 + 3 = 7, so 5^4 × 5^3 = 5^7. What is the product rule’s key step when simplifying expressions? The key step is to add the exponents of expressions with the same base. How can you remember the product rule for exponents? Remember that multiplication and addition symbols are both crosses, so multiply bases and add exponents. What happens if the bases are different when multiplying exponential expressions? The product rule does not apply; you cannot add the exponents if the bases are different. Why is the product rule important in algebra? It helps simplify and manipulate expressions with exponents, which is essential for working with polynomials and other algebraic terms.
The Product Rule quiz
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