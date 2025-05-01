What does an exponent represent in an expression like 3^2? An exponent represents repeated multiplication of the base; 3^2 means 3 multiplied by itself twice.

What is the product rule for exponents? The product rule states that when multiplying two exponential expressions with the same base, you add their exponents.

How do you simplify 4^2 × 4^1 using the product rule? Add the exponents: 2 + 1 = 3, so 4^2 × 4^1 = 4^3.

What is the simplified form of -3^5 × -3^2? Add the exponents: 5 + 2 = 7, so -3^5 × -3^2 = -3^7.

What is the value of -3^7? The value of -3^7 is -2,871.

How do you simplify x^30 × x^70? Add the exponents: 30 + 70 = 100, so x^30 × x^70 = x^100.