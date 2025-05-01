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The Quotient Rule definitions

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  • Quotient Rule
    A method for simplifying division of exponential expressions with identical bases by subtracting the exponents.
  • Exponent
    A value indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself in an exponential expression.
  • Base
    The repeated factor in an exponential expression, remaining constant when applying exponent rules.
  • Zero Exponent Rule
    A principle stating any nonzero base raised to the zero power results in one.
  • Numerator
    The upper part of a fraction, representing the dividend in division of exponential expressions.
  • Denominator
    The lower part of a fraction, representing the divisor in division of exponential expressions.
  • Monomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of a single term, often involving exponents.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression with multiple terms, each possibly containing exponents.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing algebraic expressions with terms ordered by decreasing exponent values.
  • Simplification
    The process of reducing an expression to its most basic form using exponent rules.
  • Division
    An operation separating a quantity into equal parts, represented by a fraction bar in algebra.
  • Subtraction
    An operation used in the quotient rule to find the difference between exponents.
  • Product Rule
    A method for simplifying multiplication of exponential expressions with identical bases by adding exponents.
  • Expression
    A combination of numbers, variables, and operations, often including exponents in algebra.
  • Term
    A single part of an algebraic expression, which may include a variable raised to an exponent.