Quotient Rule A method for simplifying division of exponential expressions with identical bases by subtracting the exponents.

Exponent A value indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself in an exponential expression.

Base The repeated factor in an exponential expression, remaining constant when applying exponent rules.

Zero Exponent Rule A principle stating any nonzero base raised to the zero power results in one.

Numerator The upper part of a fraction, representing the dividend in division of exponential expressions.

Denominator The lower part of a fraction, representing the divisor in division of exponential expressions.