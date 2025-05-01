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Quotient Rule A method for simplifying division of exponential expressions with identical bases by subtracting the exponents. Exponent A value indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself in an exponential expression. Base The repeated factor in an exponential expression, remaining constant when applying exponent rules. Zero Exponent Rule A principle stating any nonzero base raised to the zero power results in one. Numerator The upper part of a fraction, representing the dividend in division of exponential expressions. Denominator The lower part of a fraction, representing the divisor in division of exponential expressions. Monomial An algebraic expression consisting of a single term, often involving exponents. Polynomial An algebraic expression with multiple terms, each possibly containing exponents. Standard Form A way of writing algebraic expressions with terms ordered by decreasing exponent values. Simplification The process of reducing an expression to its most basic form using exponent rules. Division An operation separating a quantity into equal parts, represented by a fraction bar in algebra. Subtraction An operation used in the quotient rule to find the difference between exponents. Product Rule A method for simplifying multiplication of exponential expressions with identical bases by adding exponents. Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations, often including exponents in algebra. Term A single part of an algebraic expression, which may include a variable raised to an exponent.
The Quotient Rule definitions
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