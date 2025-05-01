What does the quotient rule state for dividing exponential expressions with the same base? Subtract the exponent in the denominator from the exponent in the numerator: am/an = am-n.

How do you simplify 4^3 divided by 4^1 using the quotient rule? Subtract the exponents: 3 - 1 = 2, so 4^3/4^1 = 4^2.

What is the result of y^7 divided by y^5? y^7/y^5 = y^(7-5) = y^2.

What is the simplified form of m^6 divided by m^6? m^6/m^6 = m^(6-6) = m^0.

What does any nonzero number raised to the zero power equal? Any nonzero number to the zero power equals one.

How can you remember whether to add or subtract exponents when multiplying or dividing? When multiplying, add exponents; when dividing, subtract exponents.