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What does the quotient rule state for dividing exponential expressions with the same base? Subtract the exponent in the denominator from the exponent in the numerator: am/an = am-n. How do you simplify 4^3 divided by 4^1 using the quotient rule? Subtract the exponents: 3 - 1 = 2, so 4^3/4^1 = 4^2. What is the result of y^7 divided by y^5? y^7/y^5 = y^(7-5) = y^2. What is the simplified form of m^6 divided by m^6? m^6/m^6 = m^(6-6) = m^0. What does any nonzero number raised to the zero power equal? Any nonzero number to the zero power equals one. How can you remember whether to add or subtract exponents when multiplying or dividing? When multiplying, add exponents; when dividing, subtract exponents. What is the zero exponent rule? Any nonzero base raised to the zero power equals one. Why do all terms cancel out when m^6 is divided by m^6? Each m in the numerator cancels with one in the denominator, leaving 1. What must be true about the bases to use the quotient rule? The bases must be the same. What is the simplified form of a^5 divided by a^2? a^5/a^2 = a^(5-2) = a^3. If you have x^n/x^n, what does this simplify to? x^n/x^n = x^(n-n) = x^0 = 1, as long as x ≠ 0. What operation do you perform on the exponents when dividing like bases? Subtract the exponent in the denominator from the exponent in the numerator. What is the result of 7^4 divided by 7^4? 7^4/7^4 = 7^(4-4) = 7^0 = 1. How does expanding exponential expressions help in understanding the quotient rule? It shows how terms cancel out, leaving the difference in exponents. What is the simplified form of z^8 divided by z^3? z^8/z^3 = z^(8-3) = z^5.
The Quotient Rule quiz
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