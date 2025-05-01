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Rectangular Coordinate System A two-dimensional grid formed by perpendicular horizontal and vertical number lines, used to plot locations with two values. Cartesian Plane A diagram with intersecting x and y axes, dividing space into four regions for plotting points with ordered pairs. X Axis The horizontal number line in a two-dimensional grid, representing the first value in an ordered pair. Y Axis The vertical number line in a two-dimensional grid, representing the second value in an ordered pair. Origin The intersection point of the x and y axes, located at 0,0, serving as the reference for all coordinates. Ordered Pair A set of two numbers in parentheses, indicating a specific location on a grid using x and y values. Quadrant One of four regions created by the x and y axes, each with distinct combinations of positive and negative values. Linear Equation An algebraic expression involving two variables, whose solutions are points that satisfy the relationship when substituted. Solution A set of values for variables that makes an equation true when substituted, often represented as an ordered pair. Coordinate A numerical value indicating position along an axis, used in pairs to specify locations on a grid. Table A structured arrangement of values for variables, used to organize and complete ordered pair solutions. Standard Form A way of writing equations with variables and constants arranged in a specific order, aiding in analysis and graphing. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation, influencing the slope or steepness of a line. Degree The highest exponent of a variable in a polynomial, indicating the complexity of the equation. Intersection The point where two axes cross, dividing the plane into four regions and serving as the reference for coordinates.
The Rectangular Coordinate System definitions
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