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The Rectangular Coordinate System definitions

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  • Rectangular Coordinate System
    A two-dimensional grid formed by perpendicular horizontal and vertical number lines, used to plot locations with two values.
  • Cartesian Plane
    A diagram with intersecting x and y axes, dividing space into four regions for plotting points with ordered pairs.
  • X Axis
    The horizontal number line in a two-dimensional grid, representing the first value in an ordered pair.
  • Y Axis
    The vertical number line in a two-dimensional grid, representing the second value in an ordered pair.
  • Origin
    The intersection point of the x and y axes, located at 0,0, serving as the reference for all coordinates.
  • Ordered Pair
    A set of two numbers in parentheses, indicating a specific location on a grid using x and y values.
  • Quadrant
    One of four regions created by the x and y axes, each with distinct combinations of positive and negative values.
  • Linear Equation
    An algebraic expression involving two variables, whose solutions are points that satisfy the relationship when substituted.
  • Solution
    A set of values for variables that makes an equation true when substituted, often represented as an ordered pair.
  • Coordinate
    A numerical value indicating position along an axis, used in pairs to specify locations on a grid.
  • Table
    A structured arrangement of values for variables, used to organize and complete ordered pair solutions.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing equations with variables and constants arranged in a specific order, aiding in analysis and graphing.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation, influencing the slope or steepness of a line.
  • Degree
    The highest exponent of a variable in a polynomial, indicating the complexity of the equation.
  • Intersection
    The point where two axes cross, dividing the plane into four regions and serving as the reference for coordinates.