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What is the rectangular coordinate system also called? It is also called the Cartesian plane. How are points described in the rectangular coordinate system? Points are described as ordered pairs (x, y), where x is the horizontal coordinate and y is the vertical coordinate. What is the origin in the rectangular coordinate system? The origin is the point (0, 0) where the x and y axes intersect. What does a positive x and positive y value indicate about a point's location? It means the point is to the right and above the origin. How do you plot the point (-3, 2) on the Cartesian plane? Move left 3 units on the x-axis, then up 2 units on the y-axis. What are the four regions created by the x and y axes called? They are called quadrants. Which quadrant is located in the top right corner of the Cartesian plane? Quadrant 1 is in the top right corner. How do you verify if an ordered pair is a solution to a two-variable equation? Plug the x and y values into the equation and check if the resulting statement is true. Is the ordered pair (5, 0) a solution to the equation x + 2y = 5? Yes, because 5 + 2*0 = 5, which is true. Is the ordered pair (8, 2) a solution to the equation x + 2y = 5? No, because 8 + 2*2 = 12, which does not equal 5. What is the process for completing an ordered pair when one value is missing? Plug the given value into the equation and solve for the missing variable. If x = 1 in the equation y = 2x + 3, what is the corresponding y value? y = 2*1 + 3 = 5, so the ordered pair is (1, 5). If y = -7 in the equation y = 2x + 3, what is the corresponding x value? x = (y - 3)/2 = (-7 - 3)/2 = -5, so the ordered pair is (-5, -7). In the equation x = 3y - 2, if x = 2, what is the value of y? y = (x + 2)/3 = (2 + 2)/3 = 4/3. In the equation x = 3y - 2, if y = 5, what is the value of x? x = 3*5 - 2 = 15 - 2 = 13.
The Rectangular Coordinate System quiz
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