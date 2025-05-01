What is the rectangular coordinate system also called? It is also called the Cartesian plane.

How are points described in the rectangular coordinate system? Points are described as ordered pairs (x, y), where x is the horizontal coordinate and y is the vertical coordinate.

What is the origin in the rectangular coordinate system? The origin is the point (0, 0) where the x and y axes intersect.

What does a positive x and positive y value indicate about a point's location? It means the point is to the right and above the origin.

How do you plot the point (-3, 2) on the Cartesian plane? Move left 3 units on the x-axis, then up 2 units on the y-axis.

What are the four regions created by the x and y axes called? They are called quadrants.