Variable A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown value in an algebraic expression.

Addition An operation indicated by keywords like sum, more than, or increased by, represented with a plus sign.

Subtraction An operation signaled by words such as difference, less than, or decreased by, shown with a minus sign.

Multiplication An operation denoted by product, times, or of, often shown with a dot, parentheses, or implied by juxtaposition.

Division An operation indicated by quotient, divided by, per, or out of, commonly represented as a fraction or with a slash.

Sum A result of combining two or more values using addition, often signaled by keywords in phrases.