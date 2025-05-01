Skip to main content
Back

Translating Phrases to Expressions definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Variable
    A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown value in an algebraic expression.
  • Addition
    An operation indicated by keywords like sum, more than, or increased by, represented with a plus sign.
  • Subtraction
    An operation signaled by words such as difference, less than, or decreased by, shown with a minus sign.
  • Multiplication
    An operation denoted by product, times, or of, often shown with a dot, parentheses, or implied by juxtaposition.
  • Division
    An operation indicated by quotient, divided by, per, or out of, commonly represented as a fraction or with a slash.
  • Sum
    A result of combining two or more values using addition, often signaled by keywords in phrases.
  • Difference
    A result of subtracting one value from another, typically highlighted by subtraction-related keywords.
  • Product
    A result of multiplying values, often referenced in phrases involving multiplication.
  • Quotient
    A result of dividing one value by another, usually indicated by division-related keywords.
  • Unknown Value
    A quantity not specified in a phrase, represented by a variable in algebraic expressions.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used to clarify grouping in expressions, especially for multiplication or order of operations.
  • Fraction
    A way to represent division, with a numerator and denominator, often used for algebraic expressions.
  • Standard Form
    A conventional way to write algebraic expressions, ensuring clarity and consistency in representation.
  • Quantity
    A general term for a value or amount, often represented by a variable in algebraic phrases.
  • Operation
    A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division used in expressions.