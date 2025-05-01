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Variable A symbol, often a letter, used to represent an unknown value in an algebraic expression. Addition An operation indicated by keywords like sum, more than, or increased by, represented with a plus sign. Subtraction An operation signaled by words such as difference, less than, or decreased by, shown with a minus sign. Multiplication An operation denoted by product, times, or of, often shown with a dot, parentheses, or implied by juxtaposition. Division An operation indicated by quotient, divided by, per, or out of, commonly represented as a fraction or with a slash. Sum A result of combining two or more values using addition, often signaled by keywords in phrases. Difference A result of subtracting one value from another, typically highlighted by subtraction-related keywords. Product A result of multiplying values, often referenced in phrases involving multiplication. Quotient A result of dividing one value by another, usually indicated by division-related keywords. Unknown Value A quantity not specified in a phrase, represented by a variable in algebraic expressions. Parentheses Symbols used to clarify grouping in expressions, especially for multiplication or order of operations. Fraction A way to represent division, with a numerator and denominator, often used for algebraic expressions. Standard Form A conventional way to write algebraic expressions, ensuring clarity and consistency in representation. Quantity A general term for a value or amount, often represented by a variable in algebraic phrases. Operation A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division used in expressions.
Translating Phrases to Expressions definitions
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