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What does the phrase 'a number' usually represent in an algebraic expression? It represents a variable, such as x, y, or any letter. Which operation is indicated by the keywords 'sum,' 'increased by,' or 'more than'? These keywords indicate addition. How would you translate 'five more than a number' into an algebraic expression? It translates to 5 + x, where x is the variable. What operation do the keywords 'difference,' 'decreased by,' or 'less than' suggest? They suggest subtraction. Translate 'a number decreased by seven' into an algebraic expression. It is written as a - 7, where a is the variable. Which words in a phrase indicate multiplication? Words like 'product,' 'times,' 'of,' 'twice,' 'double,' and 'triple' indicate multiplication. How do you write 'the product of an unknown value and one half' as an algebraic expression? It is written as y × 1/2 or (1/2)y, where y is the variable. What operation is suggested by the keywords 'quotient,' 'divided by,' 'per,' or 'out of'? These keywords suggest division. Translate '11 divided by a number' into an algebraic expression. It is written as 11/x, where x is the variable. How is multiplication commonly represented when variables are involved? Multiplication is often shown with a dot (·), parentheses, or by placing variables and numbers next to each other. How is division commonly represented in algebraic expressions? Division is usually shown as a fraction (with a numerator and denominator) or with a slash. What does the phrase 'the quotient of a number and three increased by seven' translate to? It translates to x/3 + 7, where x is the variable. If a phrase says 'triple a number,' how would you write it as an algebraic expression? It is written as 3x, where x is the variable. What does 'twice a number' mean in algebraic terms? It means 2 times the variable, or 2x. Why is it important to identify keywords when translating phrases to expressions? Keywords help determine which mathematical operation to use, making it easier to write the correct algebraic expression.
Translating Phrases to Expressions quiz
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