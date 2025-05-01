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Translating Phrases to Expressions quiz

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  • What does the phrase 'a number' usually represent in an algebraic expression?
    It represents a variable, such as x, y, or any letter.
  • Which operation is indicated by the keywords 'sum,' 'increased by,' or 'more than'?
    These keywords indicate addition.
  • How would you translate 'five more than a number' into an algebraic expression?
    It translates to 5 + x, where x is the variable.
  • What operation do the keywords 'difference,' 'decreased by,' or 'less than' suggest?
    They suggest subtraction.
  • Translate 'a number decreased by seven' into an algebraic expression.
    It is written as a - 7, where a is the variable.
  • Which words in a phrase indicate multiplication?
    Words like 'product,' 'times,' 'of,' 'twice,' 'double,' and 'triple' indicate multiplication.
  • How do you write 'the product of an unknown value and one half' as an algebraic expression?
    It is written as y × 1/2 or (1/2)y, where y is the variable.
  • What operation is suggested by the keywords 'quotient,' 'divided by,' 'per,' or 'out of'?
    These keywords suggest division.
  • Translate '11 divided by a number' into an algebraic expression.
    It is written as 11/x, where x is the variable.
  • How is multiplication commonly represented when variables are involved?
    Multiplication is often shown with a dot (·), parentheses, or by placing variables and numbers next to each other.
  • How is division commonly represented in algebraic expressions?
    Division is usually shown as a fraction (with a numerator and denominator) or with a slash.
  • What does the phrase 'the quotient of a number and three increased by seven' translate to?
    It translates to x/3 + 7, where x is the variable.
  • If a phrase says 'triple a number,' how would you write it as an algebraic expression?
    It is written as 3x, where x is the variable.
  • What does 'twice a number' mean in algebraic terms?
    It means 2 times the variable, or 2x.
  • Why is it important to identify keywords when translating phrases to expressions?
    Keywords help determine which mathematical operation to use, making it easier to write the correct algebraic expression.