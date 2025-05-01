What does the phrase 'a number' usually represent in an algebraic expression? It represents a variable, such as x, y, or any letter.

Which operation is indicated by the keywords 'sum,' 'increased by,' or 'more than'? These keywords indicate addition.

How would you translate 'five more than a number' into an algebraic expression? It translates to 5 + x, where x is the variable.

What operation do the keywords 'difference,' 'decreased by,' or 'less than' suggest? They suggest subtraction.

Translate 'a number decreased by seven' into an algebraic expression. It is written as a - 7, where a is the variable.

Which words in a phrase indicate multiplication? Words like 'product,' 'times,' 'of,' 'twice,' 'double,' and 'triple' indicate multiplication.