Introduction to Chemistry
What is the primary characteristic of a redox reaction?
In a redox reaction, what happens during reduction?
Given the unbalanced redox reaction: MnO4- + Fe2+ → Mn2+ + Fe3+ in acidic solution, what is the balanced equation?
Break down the following redox reaction into its half reactions: 2Al + 3Cu2+ → 2Al3+ + 3Cu.
Consider the redox reaction: 2NO3- + 10Cl- + 12H+ → N2 + 5Cl2 + 6H2O. Are the following half reactions correct? Oxidation: 2Cl- → Cl2 + 2e-; Reduction: 2NO3- + 12H+ + 10e- → N2 + 6H2O.