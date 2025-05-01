Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Based on the concept of density, which type of element—solid, liquid, or gas—typically has the greatest density at standard temperature and pressure (STP)? At standard temperature and pressure (STP), solid elements typically have the greatest density compared to liquids and gases.

What is the formula for calculating density? Density is calculated as mass divided by volume. The formula is density = mass/volume.

Which units are commonly used for the volume of solids and liquids when calculating density? Milliliters (mL) and cubic centimeters (cm³) are commonly used for the volume of solids and liquids. These units are interchangeable because 1 mL equals 1 cm³.

Why can milliliters and cubic centimeters be used interchangeably in density calculations for solids and liquids? Milliliters and cubic centimeters can be used interchangeably because 1 milliliter is exactly equal to 1 cubic centimeter. This equivalence allows for easy conversion between the two units.

What units are typically used for the volume of gases when determining their density? Liters (L) and cubic decimeters (dm³) are typically used for the volume of gases. These units are interchangeable because 1 liter equals 1 cubic decimeter.

How does the density of gases compare to that of solids and liquids? Gases are much less dense than solids and liquids. This is why their density is measured using larger volume units like liters or cubic decimeters.