Which type of electron configuration provides the greatest stability in an atom? The greatest stability in an atom is achieved when its electron configuration has completely filled energy levels, meaning all available orbitals in a shell are fully occupied by electrons. What is the electron arrangement for a sulfur atom? The electron arrangement for sulfur is 2 electrons in the first energy level, 8 electrons in the second energy level, and 6 electrons in the third energy level, corresponding to a total of 16 electrons. How does the principal quantum number 'n' affect the size and energy of an atomic orbital? As the principal quantum number 'n' increases, both the size and energy of the atomic orbital increase. This means higher energy levels are larger and have more energy than lower ones. What happens to the number of electrons that can be accommodated as energy levels increase? As energy levels increase, they can accommodate more electrons. This is because higher energy levels have more available orbitals for electrons. How are energy level numbers related to the periodic table? Energy level numbers correspond to the period numbers on the periodic table. Each period represents a new principal energy level for the atoms in that row. Why does shell 5 have more electrons than shell 2 in an atom? Shell 5 is a higher energy level than shell 2, so it can hold more electrons. This is due to the increased number of orbitals available in higher energy levels. What does the electron arrangement of an atom describe? The electron arrangement describes how many electrons are present in each energy level of an atom. It provides a breakdown of electron distribution across the shells. Why is understanding electron arrangements important for studying atoms? Understanding electron arrangements helps explain the chemical properties and reactivity of atoms. It is foundational for predicting how atoms interact and bond. What is the relationship between energy levels and electron capacity? Higher energy levels have a greater electron capacity than lower ones. This is because they contain more orbitals that can be filled by electrons. How does the concept of energy levels apply to electron arrangements? Energy levels determine how electrons are distributed in an atom's electron arrangement. Each level can hold a specific number of electrons based on its quantum number.
Electron Arrangements quiz #1
