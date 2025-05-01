Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

What is the electron geometry of SCl4? The electron geometry of SCl4 is tetrahedral, because there are four bonding pairs and one lone pair, totaling four electron groups around the central sulfur atom.

What is the electron geometry of SBr4? The electron geometry of SBr4 is tetrahedral, as there are four bonding pairs and one lone pair, making four electron groups around the central sulfur atom.

What is the electron pair geometry for selenium in SeH2? The electron pair geometry for selenium in SeH2 is tetrahedral, since there are two bonding pairs and two lone pairs, totaling four electron groups around selenium.

What is the electron geometry of H2S? The electron geometry of H2S is tetrahedral, because there are two bonding pairs and two lone pairs, making four electron groups around the central sulfur atom.

What is the electron geometry of ClF5? The electron geometry of ClF5 is octahedral, as there are five bonding pairs and one lone pair, totaling six electron groups around the central chlorine atom.

What is the electron geometry of BrF5? The electron geometry of BrF5 is octahedral, since there are five bonding pairs and one lone pair, making six electron groups around the central bromine atom.