Back
What is the electron geometry of SCl4? The electron geometry of SCl4 is tetrahedral, because there are four bonding pairs and one lone pair, totaling four electron groups around the central sulfur atom. What is the electron geometry of SBr4? The electron geometry of SBr4 is tetrahedral, as there are four bonding pairs and one lone pair, making four electron groups around the central sulfur atom. What is the electron pair geometry for selenium in SeH2? The electron pair geometry for selenium in SeH2 is tetrahedral, since there are two bonding pairs and two lone pairs, totaling four electron groups around selenium. What is the electron geometry of H2S? The electron geometry of H2S is tetrahedral, because there are two bonding pairs and two lone pairs, making four electron groups around the central sulfur atom. What is the electron geometry of ClF5? The electron geometry of ClF5 is octahedral, as there are five bonding pairs and one lone pair, totaling six electron groups around the central chlorine atom. What is the electron geometry of BrF5? The electron geometry of BrF5 is octahedral, since there are five bonding pairs and one lone pair, making six electron groups around the central bromine atom. What is the electron geometry of IF5? The electron geometry of IF5 is octahedral, because there are five bonding pairs and one lone pair, totaling six electron groups around the central iodine atom. What is the electron geometry of SF4? The electron geometry of SF4 is trigonal bipyramidal, as there are four bonding pairs and one lone pair, making five electron groups around the central sulfur atom. What is the electron geometry of CO2? The electron geometry of CO2 is linear, because there are two electron groups (two double bonds) around the central carbon atom. What is the electron geometry of XeF4? The electron geometry of XeF4 is octahedral, since there are four bonding pairs and two lone pairs, totaling six electron groups around the central xenon atom. How is electron geometry determined for a molecule? Electron geometry is determined by counting the total number of electron groups (bonding pairs and lone pairs) around the central atom and assigning the geometry based on that number. What electron geometry corresponds to three electron groups around a central atom? Three electron groups around a central atom correspond to a trigonal planar electron geometry. What electron geometry corresponds to four electron groups around a central atom? Four electron groups around a central atom correspond to a tetrahedral electron geometry.
Electron Geometry (Simplified) quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13