How many electron shells does a nitrogen atom have? Nitrogen has two electron shells, corresponding to its position in the second period (row) of the periodic table.

How many electron shells does a fluorine atom have? Fluorine has two electron shells, as it is located in the second period of the periodic table.

How many electron shells does an aluminum atom have? Aluminum has three electron shells, since it is found in the third period of the periodic table.

Which electron shell in an atom has the highest energy? The electron shell with the highest shell number (n) has the highest energy, as energy increases with increasing shell number.

Which element contains a full second energy level (second electron shell)? Neon contains a full second energy level, as it is the last element in the second period and has a complete second shell.

Which elements have two electron shells? Elements in the second period of the periodic table, such as lithium through neon, have two electron shells.