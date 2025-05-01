Skip to main content
Electronic Structure: Shells quiz #1

  • How many electron shells does a nitrogen atom have?
    Nitrogen has two electron shells, corresponding to its position in the second period (row) of the periodic table.
  • How many electron shells does a fluorine atom have?
    Fluorine has two electron shells, as it is located in the second period of the periodic table.
  • How many electron shells does an aluminum atom have?
    Aluminum has three electron shells, since it is found in the third period of the periodic table.
  • Which electron shell in an atom has the highest energy?
    The electron shell with the highest shell number (n) has the highest energy, as energy increases with increasing shell number.
  • Which element contains a full second energy level (second electron shell)?
    Neon contains a full second energy level, as it is the last element in the second period and has a complete second shell.
  • Which elements have two electron shells?
    Elements in the second period of the periodic table, such as lithium through neon, have two electron shells.
  • How many electron shells does a sodium atom have?
    Sodium has three electron shells, corresponding to its position in the third period of the periodic table.
  • How many electron shells does a potassium atom have?
    Potassium has four electron shells, as it is located in the fourth period of the periodic table.
  • How many electron shells does a magnesium atom have?
    Magnesium has three electron shells, since it is found in the third period of the periodic table.
  • How many electron shells does an oxygen atom have?
    Oxygen has two electron shells, as it is located in the second period of the periodic table.