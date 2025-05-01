Back
How many lone pairs are present on the bromine atom in the Lewis dot structure of the BrF2⁻ ion? In the Lewis dot structure of BrF2⁻, the bromine atom has three lone pairs of electrons. What is the first step in determining the total number of valence electrons for an ion when drawing its Lewis dot structure? Add the group numbers of all atoms present and adjust for the ion's charge by adding or removing electrons. This gives the total number of valence electrons to distribute. Why is the least electronegative element placed in the center of a Lewis dot structure for an ion? The least electronegative element is placed in the center because it is more likely to share electrons and form multiple bonds. This helps achieve stable electron configurations for all atoms involved. How do you account for the negative charge when calculating valence electrons for an anion in a Lewis dot structure? Add one electron for each negative charge to the total valence electron count. This reflects the extra electron(s) gained by the anion. What rule do you follow when adding electrons to surrounding atoms in a Lewis dot structure for ions? You follow the octet rule for most atoms, ensuring each has eight electrons around it. Hydrogen is an exception and follows the duet rule, needing only two electrons. After distributing all valence electrons in a Lewis dot structure for an ion, what should you do next? Place the entire structure in brackets and write the ion's charge in the top right corner outside the brackets. This indicates the species is an ion. What is the bonding preference for boron when drawing the Lewis dot structure of BCl4⁻? Boron typically forms single bonds with each of the four chlorine atoms in BCl4⁻. This arrangement helps satisfy the octet rule for the surrounding chlorines. How does the Lewis dot structure process differ for cations compared to anions? For cations, you remove valence electrons from the central atom to account for the positive charge. For anions, you add electrons to reflect the negative charge. Why is it important to know the group number of each element when drawing Lewis dot structures for ions? The group number indicates the number of valence electrons each atom contributes. This information is essential for calculating the total valence electrons available. What should you do if there are leftover valence electrons after all atoms have satisfied the octet rule in a Lewis dot structure? Any remaining electrons should be placed on the central atom. This ensures all electrons are accounted for in the structure.
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10