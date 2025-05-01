Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How many lone pairs are present on the bromine atom in the Lewis dot structure of the BrF2⁻ ion? In the Lewis dot structure of BrF2⁻, the bromine atom has three lone pairs of electrons.

What is the first step in determining the total number of valence electrons for an ion when drawing its Lewis dot structure? Add the group numbers of all atoms present and adjust for the ion's charge by adding or removing electrons. This gives the total number of valence electrons to distribute.

Why is the least electronegative element placed in the center of a Lewis dot structure for an ion? The least electronegative element is placed in the center because it is more likely to share electrons and form multiple bonds. This helps achieve stable electron configurations for all atoms involved.

How do you account for the negative charge when calculating valence electrons for an anion in a Lewis dot structure? Add one electron for each negative charge to the total valence electron count. This reflects the extra electron(s) gained by the anion.

What rule do you follow when adding electrons to surrounding atoms in a Lewis dot structure for ions? You follow the octet rule for most atoms, ensuring each has eight electrons around it. Hydrogen is an exception and follows the duet rule, needing only two electrons.

After distributing all valence electrons in a Lewis dot structure for an ion, what should you do next? Place the entire structure in brackets and write the ion's charge in the top right corner outside the brackets. This indicates the species is an ion.