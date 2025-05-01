Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which radioactive isotope is commonly used in geological dating, and why is it suitable for this purpose? Radioactive isotopes such as uranium-238 and carbon-14 are commonly used in geological dating. They are suitable because their predictable rates of radioactive decay allow scientists to determine the age of rocks and fossils by measuring the remaining amount of the isotope and its decay products.

What does the unit Curie (Ci) specifically measure in terms of radioactivity? The Curie measures the number of radioactive disintegrations per second. It quantifies decay events in a radioactive sample.

What is the SI unit equivalent of the Curie, and how do their values compare? The SI unit equivalent of the Curie is the Becquerel (Bq). One Curie equals 3.7 x 10^10 Becquerels.

Which property of radiation does the Roentgen (R) unit measure? The Roentgen measures the ionizing intensity of gamma and X-rays. It quantifies exposure in terms of charges produced in air.

How is the energy absorbed by tissue from radiation quantified in terms of units? Energy absorbed by tissue is measured in Rads and Grays. One Rad equals 1 x 10^-5 Joules per gram, and one Gray equals one Joule per kilogram.

What is the relationship between Rems and Rads in radiation measurement? Rems are calculated by multiplying Rads by the Relative Biological Effectiveness (RBE). This accounts for both the amount of energy absorbed and the biological impact.