Molarity quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the molarity of a solution containing 6 moles of NaCl dissolved in 2 liters of aqueous solution?

Molarity (M) is calculated using the formula M = moles of solute / liters of solution. For 6 moles of NaCl in 2 liters: M = 6 moles / 2 L = 3 M. The molarity is 3.0 M.